George Floyd's friend testified about his reaction when police approached the vehicle

The defense's second witness was retired paramedic Michelle Monseng, who worked in Hennepin County, Minnesota, for almost 34 years.

Moseng treated George Floyd after he was taken into custody on May 6, 2019, more than a year before he died. She has since retired.

Here's what the judge told the jury about the incident she would testify about:

"This, again, is regarding an incident or an occurrence involving George Floyd on May 6, 2019. As I told you before, this evidence is being admitted solely for the limited purpose of showing what effects the ingestion of opioids may or may not have had on the physical well-being of George Floyd. This evidence is not to be used as evidence of the character of George Floyd."

Moseng told defense lawyer Eric Nelson that Floyd told her that he had taken an opioid every 20 minutes, “and then another one as the officer came up.”

“It was quite hard to assess him, he was upset and confused,” Moseng noted, before prosecutors objected.

She found Floyd had a high blood pressure reading of 216 over 160 and recommended he be taken to the hospital.

During cross examination, Monseng told the prosecuting attorney she provided care to Floyd and said during questioning, Floyd told her he was addicted to opioids.

Monseng noted that Floyd was able to walk, stand up and was alert. The retired paramedic said he had a normal respiratory rate and did not want to go to the hospital.

He didn’t stop breathing, and he didn’t go into cardiac arrest, she testified.

The retired paramedic said that she was concerned by his high blood pressure.

"Initially, he denied medical issues but when I discovered his blood pressure, I specifically asked again, and he said, yes, he had a history of hypertension and had not been taking his medication," she testified.