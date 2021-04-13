George Floyd's friend testified about his reaction when police approached the vehicle

Shawanda Hill, a friend of George Floyd, testified that Floyd offered her a ride from Cup Foods on May 25, 2020. She agreed and got into the car with him. She said he fell asleep while they were sitting in the car. Hill said that she was able to wake him up but then he nodded off again.
She said that she was able to wake him up a second time when police approached the vehicle.
On cross-examination, Hill testified about how Floyd reacted when the officers approached the car
"So when I tried to wake him up, he woke up the second time ... I kept saying, "baby, get up. The police is here." So he looked, and we look to the right, and the police tapped on the window with the flashlight. And I said Floyd, he turned back again...and I said, "Baby, that's the police, open the door, roll down the window, whatever. So he looked back, and he instantly knew, when you see the man had a gun at the window. He looked back to him. So he instantly grabbed the wheel, and he was like, "please please, don't kill me! Don't shoot me! Don't shoot me!"
George Floyd's friend describes when police approached the vehicle: