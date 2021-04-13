Use-of-force expert: Chauvin's knee on Floyd could be a use of force

Court TV via AP

Defense expert witness Barry Brodd said that Derek Chauvin's kneeling on George Floyd while he was in the prone position could be considered a use of force.

Brodd was shown an image of Chauvin on top of Floyd with his knee on his neck during cross examination by the prosecution. "Shown in this picture, that could be a use of force," Brodd testified.

Earlier, Brodd testified that he didn't "consider a prone control as a use of force" when he was asked by defense attorney Eric Nelson about Chauvin and the other officers taking Floyd out of the police car and placing him face down on the pavement in the prone position.

Brodd was also asked if placing additional pressure on somebody's neck while they are being held down in a prone position could increase the potential danger of positional asphyxia. He agreed.

Brodd also agreed that the dangers of positional asphyxia due to being restrained in the prone position is a known risk.

Some more context: Brodd testified that Chauvin's actions against Floyd were "justified." He also testified that it is his opinion that deadly force was not used against Floyd.