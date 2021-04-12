George Floyd was a "big mama's boy," his brother says

A photo of Floyd and his mother entered into evidence. Pool

George Floyd was a "big mama's boy" who taught his family how to treat their mother with respect, his brother Philonise Floyd testified today.

"He was a big mama's boy," he said. "And being around him, he showed us, like, how to treat our mom, and how to respect our mom. He just — he loved her so dearly."

Philonise Floyd said his mother and brother shared a special bond.

"Every mother loves all her kids. But it was so unique how they were with each other," she said.

He then described the day George Floyd learned their mother had died. He said his brother was talking to their dying mother on the phone, but she passed before he could get to her.

"And when we went to the funeral, it's just — George just sat there at the casket over and over again, he would just say 'mama, mama,' over and over again. And I didn't know what to tell him, because I was in pain, too. We all were hurting. And he was just kissing her, and just kissing her. He didn't want to leave the casket," he told the jury.

