Judge denies motion to sequester jury following last night's police shooting in Minneapolis suburb

Judge Peter Cahill speaks during court proceedings on Monday, April 12. Pool

The judge denied a request from defense attorney Eric Nelson to sequester the jury following last night's shooting of a Black man by a police officer in a suburb of Minneapolis. The man died following a traffic stop.

The judge also denied a request by the defense to further voir dire (examine) the jury. The judge said he believed that yesterday's incident was a separate issue.

More on last night's shooting: The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The city is about 10 miles from where former police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for the killing of another Black man, George Floyd.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz identified the man killed in Sunday's incident as Daunte Wright.

Protesters gathered Sunday evening and marched toward the police department, leading to what the city's mayor described as "growing civil unrest."

CNN's Keith Allen, Adrienne Broaddus, Hollie Silverman and Joe Sutton contributed reporting to this post.