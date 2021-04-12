George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, is now testifying

George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, has now taken the stand in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.
Minnesota allows prosecutors to invoke the "spark of life" doctrine to call witnesses to testify about a victim's life.
By Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, has now taken the stand in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.
Minnesota allows prosecutors to invoke the "spark of life" doctrine to call witnesses to testify about a victim's life.
Judge Peter Cahill just ruled that Morries Hall will not testify in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.
Hall is George Floyd's friend and was in the car with him the day he was confronted by police – and ultimately died.
What we know: Both the prosecution and defense had called Hall as a witness in the trial.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson said he planned to ask Hall about his interactions with Floyd that day, their suspected use of a counterfeit bill, whether he gave Floyd drugs and his statements to police about Floyd's behavior in the vehicle.
Hall's attorney, Adrienne Cousins, argued that he planned to use the Fifth Amendment's right against self-incrimination, and she asked the judge to quash his subpoena to testify. Cousins said she was concerned Hall's testimony could be used in a drug or third-degree murder charge against him.
At an April 7 hearing, Cahill said that any questions about potential wrongdoing would not be allowed, yet he said he would be open to allowing specific questions about Floyd's behavior in the vehicle that day.
The judge asked the defense attorney to draft specific questions on that point, which would be discussed at today's hearing.
Today Cahill reviewed those questions and ruled Hall's testimony would not be admissible.
Hall is currently in custody on unrelated charges of domestic abuse, domestic assault by strangulation and the violation of a protective order.
The trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin has resumed.
Judge Peter Cahill is deciding whether George Floyd's friend, Morries Hall, can be called as a witness at the trial.
Hall was in the car with Floyd on May 25, 2020 and could be a critical witness.
George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, is expected to testify in the Derek Chauvin trial this afternoon.
A courtroom pool reporter spoke with Philonise Floyd during a break in the trial on Monday. Floyd told the pool reporter he "went to sleep early, like at 8 o'clock and I've been up since 1 o'clock in the morning," when a phone call woke him up and he was not able to fall back to sleep.
Floyd said he has been crying a lot, but is "not nervous" about testifying after the lunch break and jokingly recalled how there were more cameras when he testified before Congress. Courtroom pool reports noted earlier on Monday that Philonise Floyd's wife, Keeta Floyd, was seen sitting in court.
Minnesota allows prosecutors to invoke the "spark of life" doctrine to call witnesses to testify about a victim's life.
Floyd also told the pool reporter that this morning he heard about the fatal officer involved shooting of Daunte Wright by Brooklyn Center police Sunday afternoon.
Court is currently on lunch break. Testimony is expected to resume at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The trial is on a break for lunch.
It is expected to resume 1:30 p.m. local time.
At 1 p.m., Judge Peter Cahill is expected to rule on whether George Floyd's friend, Morries Hall, can be called as a witness at the trial.
Hall was in the car with Floyd on May 25, 2020 and could be a critical witness.
Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist that reviewed medical records in the case, testified that George Floyd had a history of high blood pressure.
Asked during cross-examination by defense attorney Eric Nelson if Floyd had "a significant history of extremely elevated blood pressures," Rich responded "yes."
Nelson also asked Rich if he reviewed evidence in the medical records that Floyd was taking prescribed medications to control his blood pressure. Rich said that he saw that Floyd had at one time been prescribed high blood pressure medication but he did not know if he was taking it.
"I saw in the records during an emergency room visit that he was prescribed high blood pressure medication. What I could not see is whether he was taking them or not," Rich testified.
More context: Rich is a cardiologist from Northwestern University. He reviewed records in the case including some of Floyd's medical history, his autopsy, and videos from the scene on May 25, 2020. He testified earlier today that Floyd died from "low oxygen levels."
Rich is being paid $1,200 per day for his time at the trial, to compensate him for his time away from work, he said.
Court is now back in session after a 20-minute break.
Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist who reviewed medical records in the case, will continue his testimony.
Before the break Rich told the court he believes George Floyd's death "was absolutely preventable."
The trial of former police office Derek Chauvin is now taking a short break. It's set to resume around 12:25 p.m. ET.
Before this break, the jury heard testimony from Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist who reviewed medical records in the case.
Cardiologist Dr. Jonathan Rich told the court he believes George Floyd's death "was absolutely preventable."
The prosecution asked Rich if he had an "opinion to a reasonable degree of medical certainty as to whether Mr. Floyd's death was preventable."
"Yes, I do," Rich said.
"Yes, I believe that Mr. George Floyd's death was absolutely preventable," he continued.
Rich explained several instances where, in his opinion, different actions could have been taken that could have saved his life.
"The first, of course, was to not subject him to that initial – that initial prone restraint positioning that he was subjected to. That is first and foremost. So if that was not the case, I don't think he would have died," he said.
"The second, though, was when he was in that subdual, and restraint positioning, and he was stating repeatedly that he can't breathe. And he was getting a little weaker in his speech. There was one moment in the video where I heard one of the officers saying I think he's passing out. That would have been an opportunity to quickly relieve him from that position of not getting enough oxygen, perhaps turn him into a recovery position and allow him to start to expand his lungs again and bring in oxygen and get rid of carbon dioxide. So in addition to not putting him in that position in the first place, when there were signs that he was worsening, repositioning him, I think very likely would have saved his life," he added.
Watch: