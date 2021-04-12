George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, is now testifying

Judge Peter Cahill just ruled that Morries Hall will not testify in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin.

Hall is George Floyd's friend and was in the car with him the day he was confronted by police – and ultimately died.

What we know: Both the prosecution and defense had called Hall as a witness in the trial.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said he planned to ask Hall about his interactions with Floyd that day, their suspected use of a counterfeit bill, whether he gave Floyd drugs and his statements to police about Floyd's behavior in the vehicle.

Hall's attorney, Adrienne Cousins, argued that he planned to use the Fifth Amendment's right against self-incrimination, and she asked the judge to quash his subpoena to testify. Cousins said she was concerned Hall's testimony could be used in a drug or third-degree murder charge against him.

At an April 7 hearing, Cahill said that any questions about potential wrongdoing would not be allowed, yet he said he would be open to allowing specific questions about Floyd's behavior in the vehicle that day.

The judge asked the defense attorney to draft specific questions on that point, which would be discussed at today's hearing.

Today Cahill reviewed those questions and ruled Hall's testimony would not be admissible.

Hall is currently in custody on unrelated charges of domestic abuse, domestic assault by strangulation and the violation of a protective order.