Judge expects jury to be sequestered next week

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo WCCO

The collaboration of local, county, state and federal law enforcement working around the Derek Chauvin trial known as "Operation Safety Net" has moved into phase three of their security presence earlier than anticipated after Sunday’s police shooting of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Monday afternoon.

“We have been preparing to ramp up for the close of the Chauvin trial, and we are prepared to ramp up law enforcement presence across St. Paul and across the Twin Cities,” Arrandondo said.

“It's necessary for the peace of our city and we also want to make sure that we are protecting First Amendment rights as much as possible,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey added. “We're collectively resolved to doing better.”

Col. Matt Langer, chief of Minnesota State Patrol, also said that Sunday’s police shooting necessitated the early designation.

“Our plan was to get to phase three of the Operation Safety Net plan about the time of closing arguments, and yesterday's incident in Brooklyn center triggered the need to move faster into phase three,” Langer said. “Yesterday, we fortunately had about 80 state troopers from across Minnesota already in town, we kept them in town after learning of the incident ... and thankfully we did because they were easily deployed immediately upon when the need came in yesterday evening. We also deployed all of the phase three resources of the Minnesota State Patrol, and the Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers.”

Minnesota National Guard Gen. Shawn Manke also said there are approximately 500 members on the streets of Minneapolis, St. Paul and Brooklyn Center, and that number could grow to 1,000 by the end of the day Monday.

“There have been rumors that the Minnesota National Guard has used non-lethal munitions in and around Minneapolis and St. Paul, I want to tell you that that is simply not true,” Manke said. “We have not used those we don't anticipate using those and we did not use those in any of the civil unrest support that we've provided over the last year.”

Manke said approximately 100 Minnesota National Guard members helped to secure the Brooklyn Center Police headquarters during protests Sunday night.