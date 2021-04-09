Medical examiner: I "intentionally chose not" to view videos of Floyd's death before conducting autopsy

Dr. Andrew Baker. Source: Pool

Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker, who performed George Floyd's autopsy, told the prosecuting attorney that he did not view videos of Floyd's death before examining the body.

"I was aware at least one video had gone viral on the internet. But I intentionally chose not to look at that until I had examined Mr. Floyd. I did not want to bias my exam by going in with preconceived notions that might lead me down one pathway or another," Baker said.

Baker ruled Floyd's death last May was a homicide, identifying the cause as "cardiopulmonary arrest" that occurred during "law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

The medical examiner saw the videos upon completing the autopsy.

"One video I saw shortly after the autopsy, that was the one most of the public had seen through Facebook or other social media, the other videos such as the cub surveillance video and the body worn camera videos, I did not see until three or four days after the autopsy," Baker said.