US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

live news

Live

Chauvin trial: Day 9

Live Updates

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 8:26 a.m. ET, April 8, 2021
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
4 min ago

Here's what we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin's trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

The jury in Derek Chauvin's trial has heard from multiple witnesses so far, and they've been shown bystander and police footage of George Floyd's final moments. 

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

While the jurors are unnamed and unseen on camera, we do know basic details about them.

Here's what we know about the jury:

  • Five men and nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis. 
  • Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
  • The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later. 
  • The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
  • The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
  • The prospective jurors previously completed a 16-page questionnaire that asked for their personal thoughts on Black Lives Matter, policing and other topics.
  • In court, each person was sworn in and then questioned one-by-one in a process known as voir dire. The juror's name, address and other information are kept anonymous.
  • Eric Nelson questioned the prospective jurors for the defense, while Steve Schleicher questioned them for the prosecution.

Read more about about the jury here.

1 min ago

The Chauvin trial resumes this morning. Here's what happened yesterday in court.

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger testifies on Wednesday, April 7.
LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger testifies on Wednesday, April 7. Court TV/Pool/AP

It's day nine of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the death of George Floyd.

A series of witnesses took the stand in court yesterday during the prosecution's portion of the trial.

If you're just reading in, here's what happened in court yesterday:

James Reyerson, senior special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified that he could hear Floyd saying he "ate too many drugs" in a video of the May 25, 2020 incident, but later acknowledged in redirect that Floyd could have said something different.

Reyerson was shown video of the incident and asked by defense attorney Eric Nelson, "Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said, 'I ate too many drugs?'" "Yes, it did," Reyerson said.

After a short break, Reyerson was recalled to the stand by the prosecution and they played him a longer video that included the same audio. Prosecuting attorney Matthew Frank asked if he was able to tell what Floyd was saying.

"Yes, I believe Mr. Floyd is saying, 'I ain't doing no drugs,'" Reyerson said, contradicting his earlier answer.

Frank followed up, "That's a little different than what you are asked about when you're only saw a portion of the video, correct?" "Yes, sir," Reyerson said.

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert, testified that Chauvin had an obligation to take into consideration whether Floyd was in distress when considering to continue the type of force he was applying. "As the time went on, clearly in the video you could see that Mr. Floyd's medical — his health was deteriorating," Stiger said.

Stiger also testified that officers are trained that they can put their knee in between the shoulder blades at the base of the neck of a suspect to hold them on the ground.

Asked by Nelson if this was standard police practice to his knowledge, Stiger, a use-of-force expert, said yes.

A pair of forensic scientists testified about what was found in a Mercedes at the scene and in the squad car Floyd was moved to.

McKenzie Anderson, a forensic scientist at the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified that the blood found in the back of a squad car in May 2020 belonged to Floyd. Anderson spoke specifically about eight specific locations in the vehicle where blood was found.

"From all eight of those locations, I obtained a single source male DNA profile that matches of George Floyd, and again this DNA profile would not be expected to occur more than once among unrelated individuals in the rural population," Anderson said.

Giles, a forensic scientist also with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified about tests she conducted on two pills found in the Mercedes in May 2020.

"The tablets contained methamphetamine and fentanyl," Giles said.