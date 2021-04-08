Here's what has changed since George Floyd's death

George Floyd’s death sparked global protests over police brutality and racism last year, and now the trial of ex-Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is receiving nationwide attention and sparking renewed calls of police reform.
Eight current or former officers have testified against Chauvin so far in the trial, including the chief of the Minneapolis police department who noted that Chauvin's actions and use of force during the arrest of Floyd were contrary to department policy.
The courtroom trial will decide whether Chauvin is culpable for Floyd's death after pinning him to the ground with a knee on his neck. The former police officer is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd.
Outside the courtroom, the case is widely seen as a trial of the US system itself — a test of whether justice is possible for a Black man who died while under arrest, triggering a global racial reckoning.
Here are some actions that have been proposed or taken since Floyd’s death:
- Police departments in at least 46 cities across the US have banned chokeholds and strangleholds, according to a non-profit a group that advocates against police violence.
- Nine members of the Minneapolis City Council announced in June 2020 that they intend to defund and dismantle the city's police department following the police killing of Floyd.
- New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will move some of its funding from the New York Police Department to youth and social services.
- Just weeks after Floyd's death, House Democrats introduced and passed a sweeping legislation, then titled the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, aimed at cracking down on police brutality and recording patterns of misuse of force across the country. The legislation, however, was never passed in the Senate. House Democrats reintroduced the bill this February.