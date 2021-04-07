Use-of-force expert testifies that he did not perceive crowd as a threat

Los Angeles Police Sergeant Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert who analyzed the Floyd incident after his death, testified that the crowd gathered at the scene was not a threat.

Stiger was asked by the prosecuting attorney to define a "hostile crowd" based on his own experience as a police officer.

"I would define hostile crowd in the situations I've been in where the crowd or members of the crowd were threatening and/or throwing bottles and rocks at the police," he said.

Stiger was asked if "name calling" and "foul language" directed at police by the bystanders factored into his analysis of the Floyd incident. He said it did not because "I did not perceive them as being a threat."

He added, "they were merely filming and they were – most of it was their concern for Mr. Floyd."

Stiger is a paid expert witness for the prosecution. He testified yesterday that he has reviewed more than 2,500 use of force incidents during his career.

Watch: