Lead investigator says Floyd can be heard in video saying, "I ate too many drugs"

James Reyerson, senior special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, testified today that he could hear George Floyd saying he "ate too many drugs" in a video of the May 25, 2020 incident played by the defense during court.

"Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said, 'I ate too many drugs?'" defense attorney Eric Nelson asked Reyerson this afternoon during the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

"Yes, it did," Reyerson said.

During redirect questioning, prosecuting attorney Matthew Frank asked Reyerson if he ever tried to listen to this piece of audio and figure out what Floyd was saying.

"I did not, no," Reyerson said.

"That was an exercise Mr. Nelson asked you to do for the first time sitting there," Frank followed up. "Yes, sir, he responded.

Some more context: Earlier today, while cross-examining use-of-force expert LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, Nelson showed similar body camera video of the Floyd incident.

Nelson asked Stiger if he could interpret what Floyd was saying at that time, saying, “Does it sound like he says ‘I ate too many drugs’?” Stiger said he could not make out what Floyd was saying.