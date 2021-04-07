Use-of-force expert: Floyd's "health was deteriorating" as time went on

LAPD Sgt. Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert, testified that former police officer Derek Chauvin had an obligation to take into consideration whether George Floyd was in distress when considering to continue the type of force he was applying.

"As the time went on, clearly in the video you could see that Mr. Floyd's medical — his health was deteriorating," Stiger said.

He continued: "His breath was getting lower and his tone of voice was getting lower and his movements were starting to cease, so as the officer on scene, you have to see that something is not right and something has changed drastically to what was occurring earlier so you have a responsibility to take some type of action."

