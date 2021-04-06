US
Chauvin trial: Day 7

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 9:25 a.m. ET, April 6, 2021
8 min ago

Catch up on what has happened in the Derek Chauvin trial so far

It is day seven of testimony at the Derek Chauvin trial. We're expecting the prosecution to call more witnesses. Here's a recap of what's happened so far at the trial:

  • Day 1: Trial proceedings started with opening statements from the prosecution and defense. Prosecutors revealed that Chauvin was on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — an update on the initially reported 8 minutes and 46 seconds. After opening statements, jurors heard from three witnesses, including a 911 dispatcher, an employee from a nearby gas station and a professional mixed martial arts fighter who stumbled upon the scene.
  • Day 2: Six bystanders testified on the second day of Chauvin's criminal trial: a 9-year-old girl, three high school students, a mixed martial arts fighter and a Minneapolis firefighter. They described their feelings of horror and fear as they watched Floyd slowly die under Chauvin's knee.
  • Day 3: The third day of Chauvin's trial featured testimony from several bystanders who interacted with Floyd as well as graphic excerpts of police body camera footage showing his arrest and final moments. In the videos, Floyd gasps that he's claustrophobic, repeatedly says he can't breathe and calls for his mother.
  • Day 4: Floyd's girlfriend spoke about Floyd's struggles with opioid addiction, and several first responders said that Floyd appeared dead when they arrived on the scene. A former police shift supervisor testified that Chauvin's use of force should have ended earlier. The jury also heard Chauvin explain his version of what happened in a call captured on body-camera footage.
  • Day 5: Two high-ranking Minneapolis police officers testified on Friday. Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who leads the Minneapolis Police's homicide unit, told the court that the use of force by Chauvin against Floyd was “totally unnecessary.” Zimmerman said the restraint should have “absolutely” stopped once Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground. Sgt. Jon Curtis Edwards described how he secured the crime scene and made contact with J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who were the only two officers there. Edwards said he had his body camera activated when he arrived, but neither officer had their body camera on when he met them.
  • Day 6: Three witnesses took the stand. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Chauvin's kneeling on Floyd's neck is not a trained tactic and was a violation of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and requirement to render aid. Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld treated Floyd and said the "more likely possibility" of Floyd's cardiac arrest was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen. Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell, who recently served as commander of the department's training division, looked at a photo of Chauvin on Floyd’s neck and told the court that it was not in line with department training. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is,” she said. “It’s not what we train.” 
55 min ago

George Floyd's friend will appear at hearing in Chauvin trial Tuesday morning

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

George Floyd’s friend who was in the car with him on May 25, 2020 when they were confronted by police will appear in front of Judge Peter Cahill Tuesday morning to determine if he will testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin.  

Morries Hall is on the prosecution’s potential witness list, however his lawyer says he will cite the Fifth Amendment if called to testify. 

In a document filed last week, public defender Adrienne Cousins asked for his subpoena to be quashed since he will not answer questions.  

The hearing, via Zoom, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. local) Tuesday morning.  

Hall has been in jail since March 24 on unrelated charges of domestic abuse, assault and violating a protective order. He appeared in front of a different judge Monday morning in that case.  

Cahill will allow Hall to appear in civil clothes tomorrow morning at the request of his attorney.

9 min ago

Here's what we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin's trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

The jury in Derek Chauvin's trial has heard from multiple witnesses so far, and they've been shown bystander and police footage of George Floyd's final moments. 

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

While the jurors are unnamed and unseen on camera, we do know basic details about them.

Here's what we know about the jury:

  • Five men and nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis. 
  • Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
  • The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later. 
  • The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
  • The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
  • The prospective jurors previously completed a 16-page questionnaire that asked for their personal thoughts on Black Lives Matter, policing and other topics.
  • In court, each person was sworn in and then questioned one-by-one in a process known as voir dire. The juror's name, address and other information are kept anonymous.
  • Eric Nelson questioned the prospective jurors for the defense, while Steve Schleicher questioned them for the prosecution.

1 hr 2 min ago

The Chauvin trial resumes today. Here's what happened yesterday in court.

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

It is day seven of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the death of George Floyd.

Here's what they said in court yesterday:

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo thoroughly rejected Chauvin's actions during the arrest of Floyd last May as contrary to department policy. "Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo testified.

The chief said Chauvin's kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds is not a trained tactic and was a violation of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and requirement to render aid. In his testimony, Arradondo described the department's training programs and the core value of treating everyone with "dignity and respect." He said that officers are required to be familiar with policies, including de-escalation and use of force.

Last year, Arradondo fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's death, which he said was "murder."

Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, an emergency medicine physician at Hennepin County Medical Center, said he treated Floyd for about 30 minutes on May 25, 2020, as hospital staff unsuccessfully tried to restart his heart. Based on what paramedics reported and on Floyd's medical condition, Langenfeld said the "more likely possibility" of Floyd's cardiac arrest was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen. On cross-examination, Langenfeld said that hypoxia can be caused by many things, including drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine or a combination of both.

The doctor's testimony goes to the prosecution's argument that Chauvin's kneeling was a substantial cause of Floyd's death. Chauvin's attorney, however, has argued that Floyd died due to his drug use and other health issues.

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell, who recently served as commander of the department's training division, said officers are trained in their medical unit about the dangers of positional asphyxia and the need to get someone on their side or sit up to recover. Officers are also taught to provide medical help to suspects.  

Looking at a photo of Chauvin on Floyd’s neck, Blackwell testified that it was not in line with department training. They train using a one-arm or two-arm neck restraint. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is,” she said. “It’s not what we train.” 