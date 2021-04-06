George Floyd’s friend who was in the car with him on May 25, 2020 when they were confronted by police will appear in front of Judge Peter Cahill Tuesday morning to determine if he will testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin.

Morries Hall is on the prosecution’s potential witness list, however his lawyer says he will cite the Fifth Amendment if called to testify.

In a document filed last week, public defender Adrienne Cousins asked for his subpoena to be quashed since he will not answer questions.

The hearing, via Zoom, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. local) Tuesday morning.

Hall has been in jail since March 24 on unrelated charges of domestic abuse, assault and violating a protective order. He appeared in front of a different judge Monday morning in that case.

Cahill will allow Hall to appear in civil clothes tomorrow morning at the request of his attorney.