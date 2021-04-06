Police use-of-force instructor explains the training he gave Chauvin in 2018

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, who is a use-of-force instructor with the department, said he trained Derek Chauvin on defensive tactics in 2018.

Mercil walked the jury through training documents that showed what was taught during the in-service that Chauvin attended. The prosecution also showed an attendance document that had Chauvin's name on it for the specific training.

He said "use-of-force" is defined in the training as "Intentional police contact involving any weapons, substance, vehicle, equipment tool device or animal that inflicts pain or injury to another. Physical strikes to the body. Physical contact to the body that inflicts pain or injury or restraint or circumstance likely to produce injury," Mercil said.

Mercil said that the department trains officers that physical restraint is a use-of-force, but when applying restraint, it has to be "reasonable."

Another slide of the training documents showed the idea of "proportionality" in force.

"You want to use the least amount of force necessary to meet your objectives, to control. And if those lower uses of force do not work, would not work, or are too unsafe to try, then you increase the level of force against that person," Mercil said, adding that a lower amount of force is safer for everyone involved.

The prosecution asked, "And when we talk about proportional to what?"

"I'd say the level of resistance you're getting," Mercil said, specifying the resistance that is coming from the person you are applying force to.