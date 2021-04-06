Use-of-force expert testifies that Chauvin's force against George Floyd was excessive

Pool

Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert, testified today that the force used by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd was excessive.

Stiger reviewed materials from the incident after Floyd's death.

"My opinion was that the force was excessive," he said.

Stiger testified that he has conducted approximately 2,500 use-of-force reviews during his career.