Use-of-force expert testifies that Chauvin's force against George Floyd was excessive
Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Jody Stiger, a use-of-force expert, testified today that the force used by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin on George Floyd was excessive.
Stiger reviewed materials from the incident after Floyd's death.
"My opinion was that the force was excessive," he said.
Stiger testified that he has conducted approximately 2,500 use-of-force reviews during his career.
An LAPD police officer is now testifying
Los Angeles Police Sgt. Jody Stiger is the next witness at the Derek Chauvin trial. He is a use-of-force expert.
It is the seventh day of testimony at the Chauvin trial.
Medical response coordinator says "it would be incomplete" to say someone can breathe if they can talk
Minneapolis Police Officer Nicole MacKenzie, a medical response coordinator at the department, testified that it "would be incomplete" to say that if someone can talk that means they can breathe.
"There is the possibility that somebody could be in respiratory distress and still being able to verbalize it. Just because they're speaking doesn't mean they're breathing adequately," she said.
Police medical response coordinator testifies about CPR training that Chauvin received
The prosecuting attorney is questioning Minneapolis Police Officer Nicole Mackenzie.
She is a medical response coordinator who provides the first aid education and training that officers at the department receive. CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) is included in that training, she said.
The prosecution showed Mackenzie two sets of heartsaver CPR cards issued to former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin from March 2012 through March 2014 and another one from January 2014 through January 2016.
Mackenzie said that at minimum, every year in their training they are "touching on CPR."
She said that officers are trained to "immediately start CPR" if they do not have a pulse on a person.
Mackenzie noted that the police department's policy requires that trained officers conduct CPR while they are waiting for an ambulance.
They are supposed to stop CPR, she said, when they've been relieved "by somebody with a higher level of training" or if they've been doing it for a long time and are "absolutely physically exhausted from doing CPR."
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force instructor who trained former police officer Derek Chauvin, wrapped his testimony before the break.
Minneapolis Police Officer Nicole Mackenzie just took the stand.
Floyd's brother: "After we get the verdict and we get this conviction, we'll be able to breathe"
From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian
In a news conference held outside the Minneapolis courthouse where the Derek Chauvin trial is taking place, George Floyd family attorney Ben Crump introduced the Floyd family and Rev. Al Sharpton who got together to pray.
Sharpton came to Minneapolis to visit the family after last week’s emotional witness testimony in the death of Floyd, Crump said.
“They have a whole host of family members having to relive them killing George Floyd over and over again as they sit in the courtroom pursuing justice,” Crump said. “It causes them and many people to suffer P.T.S.D. The fact that it has a psychological mental affect, not just on the family, but on people who are watching television following this trial intensely,” Crump continued.
Crump explained that because Floyd’s family is religious, they pray together and seek leadership from Sharpton, whom they turn to for prayer and guidance “on a regular daily basis.”
Taking the podium Sharpton said that he regularly prays with Floyd’s family in person in Minneapolis and Houston and sometimes on speaker phone, since the reverend delivered the eulogy at Floyd’s funeral last June.
“But after such a tumultuous week of them having to watch that tape over and over, and then listening to the police chief yesterday, I said, no, let’s run out there and have prayer in person,” he added.
Sharpton then proceeded to lead a group of people consisting of Floyd’s family members, Gwen Carr, Eric Garner’s mother, and David Paterson, former New York Governor, in group prayer.
“We’re going through hard times right now and we need people on our side to help us get through this,” George’s brother, Philonise said. “We’re going to get through this. But one thing I can tell: Me and Ms. Gwen Carr, after we get the verdict and we get this conviction, we’ll be able to breathe.”
Police lieutenant: Officers told "to stay away from the neck" when trying to control a suspect
During cross-examination, Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force trainer, repeated his earlier answer that former police officer Derek Chauvin's use of his knee on George Floyd's neck was not a proper neck restraint.
Asked by defense attorney Eric Nelson if Chauvin's technique could be part of another training, Mercil said, "perhaps," adding that it might be considered "using body weight to control."
He continued: "However, I will add that we don't — we tell officers to stay away from the neck when possible and if you're going to use body weight to pin, to put it on their shoulder and be mindful of position."
Neck restraint can cause unconsciousness in "under 10 seconds," use-of-force instructor says
From CNN's Adrienne Vogt
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force instructor, testified that he did not observe former officer Derek Chauvin use a chokehold on George Floyd.
Mercil told defense attorney Eric Nelson that he has trained hundreds of officers on how to use a neck restraint, which he said is defined as "constricting the sides of a person's neck."
Mercil said “it depends” when asked how much pressure it takes to make someone unconscious.
Factors include “the size of the person, your skill, whether they're on narcotics or not, whether they're having an adrenaline rush, heart rate, general physical health — there’s just a lot of factors involved,” he said.
Mercil said someone does not necessarily need to apply a lot of pressure over a long period of time to make someone unconscious.
Based on his experience, it takes "under 10 seconds" to render someone unconscious using a neck restraint.
Prone suspect should be rolled onto side once handcuffed to prevent "positional asphyxiation," lieutenant says
Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil, a use-of-force instructor who trained Derek Chauvin, described in court today the department policy of moving a prone suspect off of their stomach once they are in handcuffs.
Mercil testified that officers are trained to stand or sit suspects up, or put them in a "recovery position on their side," once they are compliant.
Asked why officers do this, Mercil said, "There is the possibility and risk that some people have difficulty breathing when the handcuffs are behind their back and they're on the stomach."
He said officers roll someone into the side recovery position after they've been handcuffed and are compliant for several reasons including "to prevent a potential situation where they might be subject to positional asphyxiation."
Asked how soon should the person be put into the side recovery position, Mercil said, "I would say sooner the better."