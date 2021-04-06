US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Chauvin trial: Day 7

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Mike Hayes, Melissa Mahtani and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:59 a.m. ET, April 6, 2021
7 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
5 min ago

Police crisis trainer: "If somebody is in need of medical attention, then we give medical attention"

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang
Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang Pool

Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang is now testifying. Yang is the crisis intervention training coordinator for the training unit and has been with the department for about 24 years.

"As the crisis training coordinator, I'm responsible for collaborating and coordinating with mental health professionals and community members and civilians to come and teach our officers about crisis and crisis de-escalation. And at times, I also train our officers, too," Yang said about his role.

The sergeant defined a crisis as "any event, situation that is beyond a person's coping mechanism."

In 2016, all officers were trained in a 40-hour course where actors portrayed people in crisis and officers had to respond to de-escalate the situation. Yang testified that “when it’s safe and feasible, we should de-escalate.”

Officers are trained in a critical decision-making model to address people who are in crisis.  

 “Does that person need to go to the hospital? Can the person be turned over to somebody that has the authority to watch over that person? So it's really for somebody to take over in crisis is determined to see if that person needs help,” Yang told prosecutor Steve Schleicher the model includes.  

The sergeant discussed a part of the critical decision-making model labeled "review and re-assess."

"We assess the situation to see if our technique on the de-escalation or other technique is working. If it's not working, then we adjust our technique and our strategies," Yang said, noting that goals and actions can be adjusted after this point.

If a person being arrested needs medical attention, the sergeant said, that would be an "immediate goal for us."

"If somebody is needing attention, then we give them medical attention," Yang said.

Watch:

1 hr 24 min ago

NOW: Trial resumes for ex-cop charged in George Floyd's death

Day seven of testimony at the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin just started.

We're expecting the prosecution to call more witnesses to the stand.

Three witnesses testified yesterday, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo who said Chauvin's kneeling on Floyd's neck is not a trained tactic and was a violation of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and requirement to render aid.

1 hr 32 min ago

Judge will set future hearing to decide if George Floyd's friend, who was in the car with him, will testify

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

Morries Hall
Morries Hall Pool

George Floyd’s friend, who was in the car with him on May 25, 2020 when they were confronted by police, appeared via Zoom in front of Judge Peter Cahill this morning to determine if he will testify in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin.  

Morries Hall is on the prosecution’s potential witness list. However, his lawyer says he will cite the Fifth Amendment if called to testify, because some topics of his testimony could incriminate him.

In a document filed last week, public defender Adrienne Cousins asked for his subpoena to be quashed since he will not answer questions.  

"This is what I'm going to propose. We're not done with this today. I think we have pretty much established or based on what Mr. Nelson said, there is really a very small narrow topic that might be permissible," Judge Cahill said in today's hearing.

The judge said there will be a future hearing on Hall's testimony, and he has asked that defense attorney Eric Nelson draft written questions that he would like Hall to answer. Hall can then meet with his lawyers to discuss whether he will answer them. The judge said he wants the questions submitted by Thursday and then he can review the questions and make a determination on whether Hall will testify.  

"That way Mr. Hall can meet with lawyers and talk about would he be willing to answer those. Then we can have another hearing, outside of the hearing of the jury, and walk through and see if, number one if, I based on my review of the examination, I believe that it is proper invocation of the fifth amendment rights to that or not, on question by question basis," the judge said. 

Some more background: Hall has been in jail since March 24 on unrelated charges of domestic abuse, assault and violating a protective order. He appeared in front of a different judge Monday morning in that case.  

1 hr 58 min ago

Catch up on what has happened in the Derek Chauvin trial so far

A general view on Monday, April 5 shows the Hennepin County Government Center where Derek Chauvin's trial is taking place, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A general view on Monday, April 5 shows the Hennepin County Government Center where Derek Chauvin's trial is taking place, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

It is day seven of testimony at the Derek Chauvin trial. We're expecting the prosecution to call more witnesses. Here's a recap of what's happened so far at the trial:

  • Day 1: Trial proceedings started with opening statements from the prosecution and defense. Prosecutors revealed that Chauvin was on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — an update on the initially reported 8 minutes and 46 seconds. After opening statements, jurors heard from three witnesses, including a 911 dispatcher, an employee from a nearby gas station and a professional mixed martial arts fighter who stumbled upon the scene.
  • Day 2: Six bystanders testified on the second day of Chauvin's criminal trial: a 9-year-old girl, three high school students, a mixed martial arts fighter and a Minneapolis firefighter. They described their feelings of horror and fear as they watched Floyd slowly die under Chauvin's knee.
  • Day 3: The third day of Chauvin's trial featured testimony from several bystanders who interacted with Floyd as well as graphic excerpts of police body camera footage showing his arrest and final moments. In the videos, Floyd gasps that he's claustrophobic, repeatedly says he can't breathe and calls for his mother.
  • Day 4: Floyd's girlfriend spoke about Floyd's struggles with opioid addiction, and several first responders said that Floyd appeared dead when they arrived on the scene. A former police shift supervisor testified that Chauvin's use of force should have ended earlier. The jury also heard Chauvin explain his version of what happened in a call captured on body-camera footage.
  • Day 5: Two high-ranking Minneapolis police officers testified on Friday. Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who leads the Minneapolis Police's homicide unit, told the court that the use of force by Chauvin against Floyd was “totally unnecessary.” Zimmerman said the restraint should have “absolutely” stopped once Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground. Sgt. Jon Curtis Edwards described how he secured the crime scene and made contact with J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, who were the only two officers there. Edwards said he had his body camera activated when he arrived, but neither officer had their body camera on when he met them.
  • Day 6: Three witnesses took the stand. Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Chauvin's kneeling on Floyd's neck is not a trained tactic and was a violation of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and requirement to render aid. Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld treated Floyd and said the "more likely possibility" of Floyd's cardiac arrest was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen. Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell, who recently served as commander of the department's training division, looked at a photo of Chauvin on Floyd’s neck and told the court that it was not in line with department training. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is,” she said. “It’s not what we train.” 
2 hr 42 min ago

Here's what we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin's trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

The jury in Derek Chauvin's trial has heard from multiple witnesses so far, and they've been shown bystander and police footage of George Floyd's final moments. 

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

While the jurors are unnamed and unseen on camera, we do know basic details about them.

Here's what we know about the jury:

  • Five men and nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis. 
  • Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
  • The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later. 
  • The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
  • The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
  • The prospective jurors previously completed a 16-page questionnaire that asked for their personal thoughts on Black Lives Matter, policing and other topics.
  • In court, each person was sworn in and then questioned one-by-one in a process known as voir dire. The juror's name, address and other information are kept anonymous.
  • Eric Nelson questioned the prospective jurors for the defense, while Steve Schleicher questioned them for the prosecution.

Read more about about the jury here.

2 hr 20 min ago

George Floyd's friend will appear at hearing in Chauvin trial Tuesday morning

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

George Floyd’s friend who was in the car with him on May 25, 2020 when they were confronted by police will appear in front of Judge Peter Cahill Tuesday morning to determine if he will testify in the trial of Derek Chauvin.  

Morries Hall is on the prosecution’s potential witness list, however his lawyer says he will cite the Fifth Amendment if called to testify. 

In a document filed last week, public defender Adrienne Cousins asked for his subpoena to be quashed since he will not answer questions.  

The hearing, via Zoom, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. local) Tuesday morning.  

Hall has been in jail since March 24 on unrelated charges of domestic abuse, assault and violating a protective order. He appeared in front of a different judge Monday morning in that case.  

Cahill will allow Hall to appear in civil clothes this morning at the request of his attorney.

2 hr 34 min ago

The Chauvin trial resumes today. Here's what happened yesterday in court.

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

It is day seven of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged in the death of George Floyd.

Here's what they said in court yesterday:

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo thoroughly rejected Chauvin's actions during the arrest of Floyd last May as contrary to department policy. "Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting, and certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped," Arradondo testified.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo Pool

The chief said Chauvin's kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds is not a trained tactic and was a violation of the policies around de-escalation, objectively reasonable use of force and requirement to render aid. In his testimony, Arradondo described the department's training programs and the core value of treating everyone with "dignity and respect." He said that officers are required to be familiar with policies, including de-escalation and use of force.

Last year, Arradondo fired Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd's death, which he said was "murder."

Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, an emergency medicine physician at Hennepin County Medical Center, said he treated Floyd for about 30 minutes on May 25, 2020, as hospital staff unsuccessfully tried to restart his heart. Based on what paramedics reported and on Floyd's medical condition, Langenfeld said the "more likely possibility" of Floyd's cardiac arrest was hypoxia, or lack of oxygen. On cross-examination, Langenfeld said that hypoxia can be caused by many things, including drugs such as fentanyl, methamphetamine or a combination of both.

The doctor's testimony goes to the prosecution's argument that Chauvin's kneeling was a substantial cause of Floyd's death. Chauvin's attorney, however, has argued that Floyd died due to his drug use and other health issues.

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell, who recently served as commander of the department's training division, said officers are trained in their medical unit about the dangers of positional asphyxia and the need to get someone on their side or sit up to recover. Officers are also taught to provide medical help to suspects.  

Looking at a photo of Chauvin on Floyd’s neck, Blackwell testified that it was not in line with department training. They train using a one-arm or two-arm neck restraint. “I don’t know what kind of improvised position that is,” she said. “It’s not what we train.” 