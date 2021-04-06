Police crisis trainer: "If somebody is in need of medical attention, then we give medical attention"

Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang Pool

Minneapolis Police Department Sgt. Ker Yang is now testifying. Yang is the crisis intervention training coordinator for the training unit and has been with the department for about 24 years.

"As the crisis training coordinator, I'm responsible for collaborating and coordinating with mental health professionals and community members and civilians to come and teach our officers about crisis and crisis de-escalation. And at times, I also train our officers, too," Yang said about his role.

The sergeant defined a crisis as "any event, situation that is beyond a person's coping mechanism."

In 2016, all officers were trained in a 40-hour course where actors portrayed people in crisis and officers had to respond to de-escalate the situation. Yang testified that “when it’s safe and feasible, we should de-escalate.”

Officers are trained in a critical decision-making model to address people who are in crisis.

“Does that person need to go to the hospital? Can the person be turned over to somebody that has the authority to watch over that person? So it's really for somebody to take over in crisis is determined to see if that person needs help,” Yang told prosecutor Steve Schleicher the model includes.

The sergeant discussed a part of the critical decision-making model labeled "review and re-assess."

"We assess the situation to see if our technique on the de-escalation or other technique is working. If it's not working, then we adjust our technique and our strategies," Yang said, noting that goals and actions can be adjusted after this point.

If a person being arrested needs medical attention, the sergeant said, that would be an "immediate goal for us."

"If somebody is needing attention, then we give them medical attention," Yang said.

