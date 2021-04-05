Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said former officer Derek Chauvin "absolutely" violated the department's neck restraint policy.
"The conscious neck restraint by policy mentions light to moderate pressure. When I look at exhibit 17 and when I look at the facial expression of Mr. Floyd, that does not appear in any way, shape or form that that is light to moderate pressure," Arradondo said.
"I absolutely agree that violates our policy," he said.
Asked by the prosecuting attorney when he believes the restraints should have stopped, Arradondo said:
"Once Mr. Floyd had stopped resisting. And certainly once he was in distress and trying to verbalize that, that should have stopped. There is an initial reasonableness in trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds. But once there was no longer any resistance, and clearly when Mr. Floyd was no longer responsive, and even motionless, to continue to apply that level of force to a person proned-out, handcuffed behind their back. That, in no way, shape or form is anything that is by policy. It is not a part of our training. And it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."
1 hr 43 min ago
Police chief: "I absolutely don't agree" that Chauvin followed de-escalation policy
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that he watched multiple videos on the same day that the George Floyd incident occurred.
He said he first watched surveillance footage from the scene after learning about the incident, but at around midnight, a community member contacted him and asked him "have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man at 38th and Chicago?"
The police chief said that as soon as he heard that, he knew that they were talking about video footage that was different from the surveillance video he had viewed earlier.
"And eventually within minutes after that, I saw for the first time what is now known as the bystander video," Arradondo said.
"I was actually able to see Mr. Floyd. I was actually able to hear what was occurring. And I was also able to get a better understanding of the length of time, the duration of the call, the incident," he added.
Arradondo was shown in court a still image of ex-cop Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. He was asked if based upon his review of the incident and video, if Chauvin followed the department's policy on de-escalation. "I absolutely don't agree with that," Arradondo responded.
"That action is not de-escalation. And when we talk about the framework of our sanctity of life and when we talk about the principles and values we have, that action goes contrary to what we're taught," he said.
1 hr 37 min ago
How Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said he found out about the Floyd incident
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo described today in court how he found out about the May 25, 2020 incident involving George Floyd and four of his officers.
Arradondo said he was at home around 9 p.m. local time when he received a call from a deputy chief that Minneapolis officers "had responded to 38th and Chicago. And while attempting to take someone into custody, that which I learned now to be Mr. Floyd, they believed he would not make it or survive."
The chief then decided to call Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which conducts the police department's critical incidents.
"I deemed that this would be a critical incident and it has been our protocol to alert them, and they would conduct that investigation. So, I made that call to the BCA to have them start to conduct this critical incident," Arradondo said.
He went on to call Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to brief him on the incident and then headed to City Hall.
While Arradondo was at City Hall, he reviewed video from a city-owned camera after he learned that Floyd had died. The video, he said, had no audio, it was from a distance and only showed the backside of the officers.
At some point, he said he later learned from a community member of a bystander video that showed something different.
"Probably close to midnight a community member had contacted me and said, chief, almost verbatim, but said, chief, have you seen the video of your officer choking and killing that man at 38th and Chicago? And so once I heard that statement, I just knew it wasn't the same milestone camera video that I had saw. And eventually within minutes after that, I saw for the first time what is now known as the bystander video," Arradondo said.
Watch here:
1 hr 50 min ago
Police chief: Use of force is dependent on subject's conduct, not anyone else's
From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo noted that the department's use of force policy is dependent on "the subject's conduct, not someone else's" when questioned by a prosecuting attorney.
The prosecutor asked Arradondo to read aloud the guidelines officers follow to determine reasonable use of force in reference to the Graham vs. Connor case, which states that officers should determine the proper level of use of force based these factors:
The severity of the crime at issue.
Whether the suspect poses an immediate threat to the officers or others.
Whether he is actively resisting arrest or attempting to evade arrest by flight.
Arradondo then explained to the prosecutor that George Floyd's alleged offense was not a crime that a subject is typically taken into custody for because it is not considered a violent felony.
He added, that whether or not a felony is considered violent is an important consideration when taking a subject into custody because "it can certainly endanger not only the officers, but also the community."
Arradondo confirmed that Minneapolis Police officers are trained in use of force policies in preservice, the academy and post service.
He also confirmed that officers are taught that use of force used must be reasonable the entire time that it is applied and that they must assess and reassess the situation at hand when applying force.
2 hr 1 min ago
"Sanctity of life is absolutely a pillar" for use of force, police chief says
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is being questioned by the prosecuting attorney about his agency's policies with regards to use of force.
The police chief was asked to read a portion of his department's policy that explains the purpose of the policy.
"Sanctity of life and the protection of the public shall be the cornerstones of the MPD's use of force policy," the chief read.
Arradondo then explained what the sentence means for the department, stressing that while it is important that officers are kept safe, the safety of community members is also key.
"Of all the things that we do as peace officers for the Minneapolis Police Department, and I mention the thousands of calls that our men and women respond to — it's my firm belief that the one singular incident we will be judged forever on will be our use of force," the chief said.
"While it is absolutely imperative that our officers go home at the end of their shift, we want to make sure and ensure that our community members go home, too. And so sanctity of life is absolutely vital that that is the pillar for our use of force," Arradondo said.
The police chief said that this philosophy was implemented as part of the use of force policy in 2016 and has been imparted to police officers during training.
Arradondo was then asked by the prosecuting attorney to define what force is.
"It can be any physical contact. It can be with a weapon. It can be with a vehicle. But it's any sort of physical contact that is more likely to render harm or injury to someone," he said. The police chief said that restraint is considered force.
1 hr 39 min ago
Police chief: "We absolutely have a duty" to render medical aid
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo was questioned today on the stand about the department's policy of rendering medical care.
He said that his officers are trained to render care such as basic first aid.
Asked by prosecutor Steve Schleicher if the police department has a policy regarding any duty that an officer would have to apply that training to a real life situation, Arradondo said that officers "absolutely have a duty" to provide aid.
"I mentioned that we are often times going to be the first ones to respond to someone who needs medical attention. And so we absolutely have a duty to render that aid," the chief said.