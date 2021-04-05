Police chief: Officers are trained in de-escalation techniques

Pool

When individuals are recording officers on their cellphones, this does not mean they are obstructing police from doing their jobs, even if it is "irritating," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified.

Arradondo said the Minneapolis police department has a policy that says people have the "absolute First Amendment right" to record officers interacting and engaging with a community member.

"With the exception that they cannot obstruct the activity of the officers but they absolutely have the right, barring that, to record us performing our duties," he said, adding that obstruction means the person would be physically placing themselves in a position where the officer can no longer do their job.

Arradondo acknowledged that a patrol officer may find it "irritating" to have someone recording their activities, but it is not considered obstruction.

"Is that obstruction?" prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked.

"It is not," Arradondo answered.

Some context: Bystander footage has been a key part of the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The footage has helped capture what happened to George Floyd from multiple angles and perspectives.

Jurors have been shown bystander cellphone footage of Floyd's initial arrest and of Floyd's final moments, which shocked the nation last year and led to widespread protests against police brutality.