Police chief: Officers are trained in de-escalation techniques
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified today that his officers are trained in the department's de-escalation policy.
He was asked to read the department's policy on the stand, which in part states: "As an alternative and/or the precursor to the actual use of force MPD officers shall consider verbally announcing their intent to use force including displaying an authorized weapon as a threat of force when reasonable under the circumstances."
"The goal is to resolve the situation as safely as possible. So you want to always have de-escalation layered into those actions of using force," Arradondo said.
He said that an officer's goal is "to resolve the situation as safely as possible."
Watch:
13 min ago
People have First Amendment right to record officers even if it is "irritating," police chief says
When individuals are recording officers on their cellphones, this does not mean they are obstructing police from doing their jobs, even if it is "irritating," Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo testified.
Arradondo said the Minneapolis police department has a policy that says people have the "absolute First Amendment right" to record officers interacting and engaging with a community member.
"With the exception that they cannot obstruct the activity of the officers but they absolutely have the right, barring that, to record us performing our duties," he said, adding that obstruction means the person would be physically placing themselves in a position where the officer can no longer do their job.
Arradondo acknowledged that a patrol officer may find it "irritating" to have someone recording their activities, but it is not considered obstruction.
"Is that obstruction?" prosecutor Steve Schleicher asked.
"It is not," Arradondo answered.
Some context: Bystander footage has been a key part of the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The footage has helped capture what happened to George Floyd from multiple angles and perspectives.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo is now testifying. He oversees operations of the entire police department and has held the position for three years.
He grew up in Minneapolis and started as a police officer at the beginning of his career. He has worked in the police department since 1989.
The prosecuting attorney is asking the police chief about his career at the department, and how the agency is organized administratively.
Arradondo was also asked to identify and point to former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin in the court room
"Yes. Mr. Chauvin is there," he said, pointing to Chauvin.
1 hr 52 min ago
The defense is cross-examining the emergency doctor who tried to save Floyd's life
Defense attorney Eric Nelson is now questioning Hennepin County Medical Center Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld.
Langenfeld provided emergency care to George Floyd after he was taken to the hospital on the evening of May 25, 2020. He is the physician that pronounced Floyd dead.
1 hr 27 min ago
Prosecutors are trying to establish Floyd didn't have a heart attack. CNN legal analyst explains why.
During witness testimony from Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld – the emergency physician who pronounced George Floyd dead – the prosecution honed in on the details of exactly what happened when Floyd got to the hospital.
Langenfeld said the paramedics who brought Floyd to the hospital gave him a report detailing what happened on the scene. He said the report noted Floyd did not have a pulse when paramedics arrived and they started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
He noted that CPR does not mean a heart attack, saying oxygen deficiency – or asphyxia – was "one of the more likely possibilities."
Here's why that's so important:
"It's going to come down to substantial causal factor of death. This is that legal term to keep in mind. Remember it's about whether the force was reasonable or excessive," CNN Legal Analyst Laura Coates told CNN's Kate Bolduan.
"That was a very key moment here. Not only did you learn it was a total of about 60 minutes that George Floyd was under cardiac arrest, but the more likely possibility that actually caused that cardiac arrest, the doctor was careful to say, was hypoxia – loss or deprivation of oxygen. And colloquially, what is that? Asphyxia. We have a link through the testimony that suggests the person who ultimately declared George Floyd dead and tried to save his life in the ER was eliminating possibilities based on what the paramedics did not tell him. A very telling moment was the idea of 'Hey if drugs had been an issues, if over dosing had been suspected, if the person's behavior indicated that was a possibility, wouldn't the paramedics have said that.' In his experience, yes. They often offer that information. The absence of that information allowed him to eliminate a number of possibilities and say quite clearly there, he believe the most dead on possibility, forgive the pun, the most appropriate possibility that caused the cardiac arrest was the loss of oxygen. What do we know to cause that? How about a knee to neck? You have a causal factor here."
"The prosecution needs this link to be able to bring that excessive force allegation along with the substantial causal factor to get them the elements they need to prove their homicide murder and eventually, if possible, manslaughter charges as well," Coates added.
Watch:
1 hr 50 min ago
Emergency room doctor testifies oxygen deficiency was likely possible cause of Floyd's cardiac arrest
Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, an emergency physician at Hennepin County Medical Center who provided treatment to George Floyd, just testified that "hypoxia" was a likely cause of George Floyd's cardiac arrest.
Dr. Langenfeld said: "There was no obvious, significant external trauma that would have suggested he suffered anything that could produce bleeding to lead to a cardiac arrest."
He continued: "Based on the history that was available to me, I felt that hypoxia was one of the more likely possibilities."
In a follow up question, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell had the doctor clarify that "hypoxia" refers to "cardiac arrest meaning oxygen insufficiency." He said that is correct.
Asked again by the prosecuting attorney if the doctor's "leading theory then for the cause of Mr. Floyd's cardiac arrest" was oxygen deficiency, Dr. Langenfeld said:
"That was one of the more likely possibilities. I felt at the time based on information I had, it was more likely than the other possibilities."
The doctor said that "asphyxia" is another name for "death by oxygen deficiency."
"Asphyxia is a commonly understood term," he noted.
Dr. Langenfeld testified that Floyd was in the care of his emergency department for "approximately 30 minutes" and then he pronounced Floyd formally dead.
27 min ago
Here's what paramedics say happened at the scene when they arrived and treated Floyd
Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld, an emergency physician at Hennepin County Medical Center who provided treatment to George Floyd, said the paramedics who brought Floyd to the hospital gave him a report detailing what happened on the scene.
The report said emergency responders were originally called for a "lower type of acute event of facial trauma" but then that was upgraded to a call for an "individual in distress," according to Langenfeld.
He said the report noted Floyd did not have a pulse when paramedics arrived and they started CPR.
They also inserted a tube down Floyd's throat to ventilate his lungs. Paramedics also gave Floyd medication to try to resuscitate him as they continued CPR, according to the report.
Langenfeld testified that the paramedics indicated in the report that they tried to resuscitate Floyd for "approximately 30 minutes."
The doctor noted that paramedics did not say in the report whether they thought Floyd overdosed or had a heart attack.
He said the report also did not say that Floyd received CPR from any bystanders or any of the police officers.
"I did not receive a report that Mr. Floyd had received standard CPR, no," Langenfeld testified when asked by the prosecuting attorney whether he received any information or indication from the paramedics when they brought Floyd in that anyone had attempted CPR on him at the scene.
Watch:
1 hr 46 min ago
Hospital doctor who officially pronounced George Floyd dead is now testifying
From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis
The sixth day of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin is underway. This week's first witness is Dr. Bradford Wankhede Langenfeld. He is an Emergency Medicine physician at Hennepin County Medical Center.
Dr. Langenfeld provided emergency care to George Floyd after he was taken to the hospital on the evening of May 25, 2020.
He is the physician that pronounced Floyd dead.
Dr. Langenfeld is the 20th prosecution witnesses called so far in the trial.
Earlier Monday, Judge Peter Cahill spoke to jurors outside of the view of cameras about an allegation of juror misconduct. He ruled there was not been any misconduct and the jurors were credible.
Watch:
3 hr 31 min ago
NOW: Court is in session for the 6th day of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial
From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper
The sixth day of testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin just started. We're expecting to hear from more witnesses today.
Prosecutors are set to shift their focus in the second week of the trial from what happened to George Floyd last May to a closer analysis of what it means legally.