US
Follow CNN
live news

Live

The Derek Chauvin trial: Day 5

live news

Live

The coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

Derek Chauvin is on trial for George Floyd's death

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Veronica Rocha and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 1:00 p.m. ET, April 2, 2021
10 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
38 min ago

Chauvin's use of force for so long was "totally unnecessary," Minneapolis homicide unit leader says

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

Pool
Pool

Lt. Richard Zimmerman, head of the Minneapolis Police's homicide unit, said the use of force by former officer Derek Chauvin against George Floyd was “totally unnecessary.” 

“Pulling him down to the ground face down, and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for. I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger — if that's what they felt — and that's what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force,” Zimmerman said. 

Chauvin knelt on Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds, prosecutors said Monday. 

Zimmerman said the restraint should have “absolutely” stopped once Floyd was handcuffed and on the ground. 

53 min ago

The court is back from its 20-minute break

The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin is back in session after a quick recess and witness testimony continues.

Earlier this morning, two Minneapolis police officers took the stand in the fifth day of testimony.

Remember: Today will be a shorter day than the first four days of testimony. The jury will be dismissed around 1 p.m. ET (noon local).

Judge Peter Cahill noted Thursday that the trial is ahead of schedule and there were some legal matters that needed to be addressed. It’s not clear if those legal issues will be discussed in open court after the jury leaves, or behind the scenes.

1 hr 32 min ago

The prosecution is now questioning a Minneapolis Police lieutenant 

Pool
Pool

Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman took the stand in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, and he is being questioned by the prosecution.

He said he has been a police officer in Minneapolis since 1985 and currently works in the homicide unit.

Jon Curtis Edwards, a sergeant with the Minneapolis Police who secured the scene where George Floyd incident took place, testified earlier today.

1 min ago

Minneapolis Police sergeant who secured crime scene after Floyd's death testifies about what he saw

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper in Minneapolis

Jon Curtis Edwards, a sergeant with the Minneapolis Police, just took the stand in the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

He's been with the department since 2007, he testified. The prosecution is asking him details about the crime scene and reviewing footage from his body camera.

Edwards was an overnight sergeant working at the department’s third precinct the night Floyd died. 

Edwards worked the shift after Sgt. David Pleoger, who testified Thursday that the force being used by Chauvin on Floyd should have stopped earlier. 

Edwards told the court Pleoger called him and asked him to report to the scene of Floyd’s arrest at Cup Foods. The sergeant said he went to the location of the incident to "secure that area" and make contact with any "officers that were there on the scene still."

Edwards said that he arrived to scene — 38th and Chicago — around 9:35 p.m. ET and only saw two officers there: J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane in their police car. "There weren't many other people around when I arrived there," he noted.

Edwards said he had his body camera activated when he arrived, but neither officer had their body camera on when he met them. He asked both of them to activate them.

The officers told Edwards where the incident with Floyd took place, and he instructed them to place crime scene tape around the area "so that we could preserve any potential evidence that was there."

Other officers arrived, Edwards instructed them to guard the scene and look for witnesses. 

He secured Kueng and Lane’s police car as well as the vehicle Floyd was driving until investigators came and towed them away.  

Inside Cup Foods, Edwards spoke with the manager, he testified. 

Two homicide officers arrived at the scene, including Sgt. Robert Dale and Lt. Richard Zimmerman, who took command of the scene and asked for more officers and a crime scene log. Dale later told Edwards that Floyd had died, he testified.

Lane and Kueng were separately taken to city hall to be questioned. 

Special Agent Michael Phill with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) arrived and took over the scene around 11 p.m., Edwards testified.

After the BCA completed their investigation, Edwards helped take down the police tape and left the scene.

The defense did not cross examine Edwards. 

2 hr 37 min ago

Court is in session for the 5th day of testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial

Pool
Pool

The fifth day of testimony in the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin just started.

We're expecting to hear from more witnesses today, but it will be a shorter day than the first four. The jury will be dismissed around 1 p.m. ET (noon local).

Judge Peter Cahill noted Thursday that the trial is ahead of schedule and there were some legal matters that needed to be addressed. It’s not clear if those legal issues will be discussed in open court after the jury leaves, or behind the scenes.

More on the trial: Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck on May 25, 2020 as Floyd told Chauvin and three other officers that he could not breathe. 

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

2 hr 54 min ago

Hearing testimony about George Floyd's death can be difficult. Here are some resources that may help.

A mural of George Floyd is shown at the intersection of 38th St & Chicago Ave on March 31 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A mural of George Floyd is shown at the intersection of 38th St & Chicago Ave on March 31 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Witness testimony will continue soon in the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who's been charged in the death of George Floyd. 

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died in May 2020 after Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck while he pleaded, "I can't breathe."

Hearing witnesses testify and dissect second-by-second accounts of the circumstances surrounding Floyd's death can be tough.

Here are some resources that may help:

You can contact any of the organizations above to find peer groups and other group counseling services. These organizations often have affiliates in cities that host group meetings. They offer coping mechanisms to deal with stress, depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions.

It's always important to speak to someone and not feel that you're facing this alone.

You can find more CNN resources that may help here.

3 hr 35 min ago

The trial is expected to resume at 10:15 a.m. ET with more witness testimony

From CNN’s Aaron Cooper

A man walks on the lawn outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A man walks on the lawn outside the Hennepin County Government Center on April 1 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Testimony in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin is expected to resume with the 18th witness at 10:15 a.m. ET (9:15 a.m. local).

Today is the 17th day of the trial and the fifth day of testimony. 

The jury will be dismissed around 1 p.m. ET (noon local).

Judge Peter Cahill noted Thursday that the trial is ahead of schedule and there were some legal matters that needed to be addressed.

It’s not clear if those legal issues will be discussed in open court after the jury leaves, or behind the scenes.

More on the trial: Chauvin put his knee on George Floyd’s neck on May 25, 2020 as Floyd told Chauvin and three other officers that he could not breathe. 

He has pleaded not guilty to second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

4 hr 5 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the jury in Derek Chauvin's trial

From CNN's Eric Levenson and Aaron Cooper

The jury in Derek Chauvin's trial has heard from a series of witnesses so far, and they've been shown bystander and police footage of George Floyd's final moments. 

If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.

While the jurors are unnamed and unseen on camera, we do know basic details about them.

Here's what we know about the jury:

  • Five men and nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis. 
  • Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
  • The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later. 
  • The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
  • The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
  • The prospective jurors previously completed a 16-page questionnaire that asked for their personal thoughts on Black Lives Matter, policing and other topics.
  • In court, each person was sworn in and then questioned one-by-one in a process known as voir dire. The juror's name, address and other information are kept anonymous.
  • Eric Nelson questioned the prospective jurors for the defense, while Steve Schleicher questioned them for the prosecution.

Read more about about the jury here.

4 hr 28 min ago

Cashier who took suspected counterfeit bill from Floyd: "I'm kind of like the big domino that fell"

From CNN’s Carma Hassan

Witness Christopher Martin answers questions on March 31 in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Witness Christopher Martin answers questions on March 31 in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Christopher Martin, the former Cup Foods cashier who interacted with George Floyd before his death, spoke to ABC after testifying in former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial. 

Martin said in court that he feels like if he hadn’t taken a suspected counterfeit $20 bill from Floyd, the situation could have been avoided.

To GMA, he said, “not only am I, like, the contributing factor, I’m kind of like the big domino that fell and then now all the small dominos are just scattered.”

“There was so much pain and hurt that followed that was unneeded,” Martin said, with tears on his face. 

Martin says the response after his testimony has been “extremely positive and extremely encouraging.”

He said he thought about Floyd’s children because he knows what it is like “to grow up in an African-American household without a father.”

“I just hope and pray that George’s daughters know that they can do it and it’s possible to do it, to make it and to be successful even if your father is no longer with you,” he said emotionally.

Martin also said, “The one thing I would say to Derek Chauvin is justice will be served.”