29 min ago
Floyd family is "suffering" as new footage plays in Chauvin trial, attorney says
From CNN's Kelsie Smith
George Floyd family attorney, Antonio Romanucci, told CNN on Wednesday the Floyd family is "suffering" as new video of George Floyd's death played during the trial of Derek Chauvin.
"This is very hard for them now, to see new footage, new angles," said Romanucci to CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "They're hearing the visceral groans and grunts. The grueling aspect of George fighting for his life. It's just unimaginable."
According to Romanucci, through such an emotional stage in the trial, the family has found security amongst themselves. "They have quite a number of people there in Minnesota," he said. "Nobody has any return trips home, nobody is planning on leaving, and they can only find comfort in themselves."
Romanucci added that he can only imagine the challenge it is for the Floyd family to witness the graphic details of new video played in court on Wednesday.
"These new angles today, where we really hear and we almost feel George, uh, Chauvin on top of George and George trying to get away from them, this is terrible," said Romanucci. "This is very, very difficult for them."
43 min ago
"Jarring" to see how George Floyd's death affected witnesses, Floyd's family attorney says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
After another emotional day at the trial of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, George Floyd's family attorney Justin Miller says it's been "jarring" for the family to "to see all of that footage and to see how it affected the people who are actually there on the scene."
"For a lot of us, and many Black Americans, the trauma in dealing with the police is real. You deal with people who are trained and you are policed like you live in a third world country or militaristic state," he told CNN. "Police training is something we need to look at going forward."
Witness Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old man who watched officers detain Floyd, broke down on the stand during his testimony Wednesday after watching graphic footage of Floyd's arrest.
Miller said this speaks to the trauma the Black community is facing at large while watching the trial, listening to testimonies and repeatedly watching the footage:
"I have been in school and I've graduated from college and I'm a lawyer and you know, all of that good stuff. And I still experience the exact same thing that Mr. Floyd went through. I still experience the exact same anxiety when police pull me over ... People should understand that is the feeling that we feel. So that anxiety is real," he told CNN. "I felt for him and felt that could have been me or my brother or my father at that particular time in that particular situation. It's really sad because that is the feeling that I think a lot of black Americans are feeling when they watch this."
Watch the interview:
49 min ago
If convicted, Chauvin could face up to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, up to 25 years for third-degree murder, and up to 10 years for second-degree manslaughter. The charges are to be considered separate, so Chauvin could be convicted of all, some or none of them.
While the jurors are unnamed and unseen on camera, we do know basic details about them.
Here's what we know about the jury:
Five menand nine women were chosen to serve on the jury during the trial in Minneapolis.
Of the 14 jurors, eight are White, four are Black and two are mixed race, according to how the court says the jurors identified themselves.
The jury selection process began March 9 at the Hennepin County Government Center and wrapped up exactly two weeks later.
The panel is made up of 12 jurors and two alternates, Judge Peter Cahill said.
The jurors all come from Hennepin County, which is demographically about 74% White and 14% Black, according to census data.
Here's what happened yesterday in court in the Derek Chauvin trial
The trial of former officer Derek Chauvin will resume Thursday at 9:15 a.m. local time.
Yesterday, jurors heard testimony from witnesses, and they saw body-camera footage from Minneapolis police officers.
If you're just reading in, here's what happened in court on day three of the trial:
Body-camera footage
Videos played in court Wednesday included the first publicly heard defense of Chauvin’s actions, in his own words.
Chauvin is heard explaining his actions, saying, “We got to control this guy because he’s a sizable guy, and it looks like he is probably on something."
Video showed George Floyd crying and begging officers to "please don't shoot me" as they first approached him in a car. When he was taken outside, Floyd told the officer that he "didn't know what was going on" and that he was "scared as f**k."
A witness is also heard on the body-camera footage pleading with officers to check his pulse as Floyd was face down on the pavement.
"Bro, he's not responsive right now," one witness nearby can be heard yelling to officers off-camera. "Check his pulse, check his pulse."
"He's not moving," another witness can also be heard yelling.
Emotional testimony
Charles McMillian, a man who watched officers detain Floyd, said he was telling Floyd to comply with police as they were trying to get him into the police car, saying "you can't win."
McMillian broke down on the stand during his testimony after watching graphic footage of Floyd's arrest. The video showed officers trying to get Floyd into a squad car, then struggling with the police. Floyd can be heard in the footage saying he's "claustrophobic" and struggling to breathe.
McMillian was one of the first bystanders on the scene and is heard on body-camera footage telling officers that Floyd "can't breathe."
Later, McMillian told Chauvin, "I don't respect what you did." McMillian also testified that he had seen Chauvin in South Minneapolis five days before the incident
Cell phone video
Christopher Belfrey, a Minneapolis resident who was parking his car on the street corner when he saw officers approach a vehicle Floyd was in, said he shot cell phone video that showed Floyd handcuffed and sitting on the ground outside after officers pulled him from the car.
Belfrey said he started recording when he saw one of the officers draw his gun.
The store employee
Christopher Martin, who was working at Cup Foods when the incident happened, said he talked to Floyd while he was in the store, and testified that he believed Floyd was under the influence.
He said he sold Floyd cigarettes even though he could tell the $20 bill he was using was fake. When he told his manager about the bill, the manager instructed him to go out to Floyd's car and try to get him to come back into the store twice. When Floyd did not want to come back in, Martin said the manager told another employee to call the police.
As security video from the street corner was played for the jury, Martin narrated the footage which showed one of his coworkers among the crowd watching the incident step off the sidewalk.
HLN's Mike Galanos and CNN's Omar Jimenez recap day 3 of the trial and offer a preview of what is to come today: