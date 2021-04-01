Paramedic describes what he saw when approaching Floyd at the scene: "I thought he was dead"

Pool

Paramedic Derek Smith is testifying now in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who is charged in the death of George Floyd.

Smith testified that on May 25, 2020, he arrived on the scene, and saw Floyd on the ground and three officers on top of him.

"I walked up to the individual, noticed he wasn't moving. I didn't see any chest rise or fall on this individual," Smith said.

When asked to describe Floyd's overall condition he said, "in lay terms, I thought he was dead."

Smith said that when he checked Floyd, his pupils were "large" and "dilated," and he did not detect a pulse.

He said he did all he could do to try and revive Floyd.

"[H]e's a human being and I was trying to give him a second chance at life," Smith said.

Smith is the second paramedic to testify today. Paramedic Seth Zachary Bravinder, who also provided medical assistance to Floyd, said that when he arrived at the scene, he could tell from a distance that Floyd wasn't breathing.