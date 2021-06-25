Former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced today in the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

The hearing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET, or 1:30 p.m. CT.

Chauvin, 45, was convicted in April on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for his role in Floyd's death.

Prosecutors for the state of Minnesota have requested a 30-year prison sentence, saying it "would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community," according to a sentencing memo.

Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, argued that the former officer should instead receive probation and time served, or at least a sentence less than what the law guides.