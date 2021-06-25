Prosecutors for the state of Minnesota are requesting a 30-year prison sentence for Derek Chauvin, the former officer convicted of the murder of George Floyd, according to a sentencing memo.

Thirty years is "twice the upper end of the presumptive sentencing range," according to the memo filed with the District Court of Hennepin County on June 2. It "would properly account for the profound impact of Defendant's conduct on the victim, the victim's family, and the community," the state argued.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, had argued in a filing that day that Chauvin should instead receive probation and time served, or at least a sentence less than what the law guides.

"Mr. Chauvin asks the Court to look beyond its findings, to his background, his lack of criminal history, his amenability to probation, to the unusual facts of this case, and to his being a product of a 'broken' system," Nelson wrote. "Mr. Chauvin's offense is best described as an error made in good faith reliance his own experience as a police officer and the training he had received — not intentional commission of an illegal act."

Nelson also wrote, "A stringent probationary sentence with incarceration limited to time served would achieve the purposes of the sentence in this case."

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Chauvin placed his knee on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds as Floyd pleaded, "I can't breathe."

