Some of George Floyd's family members will be speaking at today's sentencing hearing for Derek Chauvin and Floyd's daughter Gianna may give some kind of statement, Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump said on CNN.

"Family members of George Floyd will be speaking. Delivering their victim impact statements and how his tragic death has impacted them and impacted their family and most profoundly, impacted the community," Crump said.

When asked directly if Gianna would speak, Crump said the family wants to make sure she's protected because "she's still only a child."

"But there is a chance that there will be some statement from her perspective and his other family members, his brothers and sisters and people who know him best," Crump added of Gianna.

Crump said that while activists around the world have rallied around the Floyd family in the year since his murder, his family is dealing with the loss of a loved one.

"To us it is a hashtag, a case, a cause, to them that is their flesh and blood," he said.