Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin sits in court during his sentencing on state murder charges in May. (Pool)

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted in April on state murder charges for killing George Floyd, is scheduled to appear at a change of plea hearing Wednesday in the federal civil rights case against him, according to court documents.

Chauvin is accused of depriving Floyd's right to be free from "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer."

Chauvin pleaded not guilty to the charges in September.

Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.

