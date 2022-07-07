Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on federal charges for George Floyd’s murder

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 6, 2022. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED.

Aditi Sangal Adrienne Vogt
By Elise Hammond, Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury and Adrienne Vogt, CNN
Updated 12:06 PM EDT, Thu July 7, 2022
'What were you thinking?': Terrence Floyd addresses Chauvin in court
What we're covering here

  • Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is already jailed on state murder charges for his role in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, is to be sentenced today on federal civil rights violations in Floyd’s killing.
  • The ex-officer pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s rights, and admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer. Prosecutors have asked that Chauvin be sentenced to 25 years in prison.
  • In the state’s murder case, Chauvin was convicted in 2021 of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death.
Prosecutors asked a federal judge to sentence Chauvin to 25 years for violating civil rights

From CNN's Brad Parks

Federal prosecutors asked a federal judge in the District of Minnesota at the end of June to sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. 

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to depriving Floyd of his civil rights. As part of the plea agreement, he faces a sentence between 20 and 25 years. Prosecutors told the court in December they would be requesting a sentence of 25 years to be served concurrently with Chauvin’s 22 and a half year sentence on state murder charges. He faced up to life in prison, if convicted of the federal charges. 

The US Attorney’s Office called the sentencing request, submitted on June 22, “reasonable and appropriate” given Chauvin’s offenses saying in the filing, “A 300-month sentence appropriately captures the seriousness of the defendant’s abuses and the lasting harms that he has inflicted on his victims, their families, and the larger community.” Prosecutors asked the 300-month sentence be followed by five years of supervised release.

Chauvin also pleaded guilty in December to a separate federal case in which he was accused of depriving the rights of a 14-year-old in Minneapolis in 2017 for allegedly kneeling on the back and neck of the handcuffed, non-resisting teenager.

The federal judge presiding over the case accepted Chauvin’s plea deal last month.

Some context: Chauvin’s guilty plea came nearly 18 months after the former officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while the 46-year-old Black man, handcuffed and lying prone in the street, gasped for air and told Chauvin and other officers, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.

In April last year, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death and was sentenced to 22 and a half years in state prison. 

Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on federal charges during a 3 p.m. ET hearing. Here are key things to know. 

From CNN's Steve Almasy

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, already jailed on state murder charges for his role in the death of George Floyd, will learn his federal sentence Thursday when he appears in a US District Court.

The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local time).

Last month, prosecutors asked a federal judge in Minneapolis to sentence Chauvin to 25 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights, followed by five years of supervised release.

He was sentenced in June 2021 to 22-and-a-half years on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of Floyd, an assault caught on a video that sparked a national outcry over police brutality and a reckoning over racial justice in America.

The footage from a Minneapolis street showed Chauvin impassively kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck and back while he was handcuffed and lying prone in the street for more than 9 minutes, gasping for air and telling Minneapolis officers, “I can’t breathe.”

Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years – and he will be eligible for supervised release for the remaining seven and a half years. He has appealed his conviction.

More background: Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to federal charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights when the former officer kneeled on Floyd’s back and neck for more than nine minutes. As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin faces a sentence recommendation of between 20 and 25 years. He could have faced up to life in prison if he had been convicted at trial.

According to a court document filed by his attorney in late June, Chauvin spends most of his life in solitary confinement at a maximum-security state prison. Attorney Eric Nelson asks in the document, titled “Defendant’s position regarding sentencing” to serve 20 years, minus time served in state prison, in a federal facility.

Prosecutors told the court in December they would request a federal sentence run at the same time as his state charges.

Three other former officers were found guilty by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd’s rights on May 25, 2020.

One man, Thomas Lane, has pleaded guilty to state charges. The trial of Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng is scheduled to begin in October.

