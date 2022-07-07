Derek Chauvin to be sentenced on federal charges for George Floyd’s murder

Federal prosecutors asked a federal judge in the District of Minnesota at the end of June to sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to depriving Floyd of his civil rights. As part of the plea agreement, he faces a sentence between 20 and 25 years. Prosecutors told the court in December they would be requesting a sentence of 25 years to be served concurrently with Chauvin’s 22 and a half year sentence on state murder charges. He faced up to life in prison, if convicted of the federal charges.

The US Attorney’s Office called the sentencing request, submitted on June 22, “reasonable and appropriate” given Chauvin’s offenses saying in the filing, “A 300-month sentence appropriately captures the seriousness of the defendant’s abuses and the lasting harms that he has inflicted on his victims, their families, and the larger community.” Prosecutors asked the 300-month sentence be followed by five years of supervised release.

Chauvin also pleaded guilty in December to a separate federal case in which he was accused of depriving the rights of a 14-year-old in Minneapolis in 2017 for allegedly kneeling on the back and neck of the handcuffed, non-resisting teenager.

The federal judge presiding over the case accepted Chauvin’s plea deal last month.

Some context: Chauvin’s guilty plea came nearly 18 months after the former officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while the 46-year-old Black man, handcuffed and lying prone in the street, gasped for air and told Chauvin and other officers, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death on May 25, 2020, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.

In April last year, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd’s death and was sentenced to 22 and a half years in state prison.