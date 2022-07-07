NOW: Derek Chauvin's federal sentencing hearing has started

Last month, prosecutors asked that the federal judge in Minneapolis sentence Chauvin to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights, followed by five years of supervised release.
Chauvin was sentenced in June 2021 to 22-and-a-half years on state charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the May 2020 killing of Floyd, an assault caught on a video that sparked a national outcry over police brutality and a reckoning over racial justice in America.
Derek Chauvin will be sentenced soon on federal charges. Here's what we know about the death of George Floyd.
Although former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has already been convicted in the murder of George Floyd, he's set to be sentenced today on separate federal charges.
Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to federal charges of depriving Floyd of his civil rights when the former officer kneeled on Floyd's back and neck for more than nine minutes. As part of the plea agreement, Chauvin faces a sentence recommendation of between 20 and 25 years. He could have faced up to life in prison if he had been convicted at trial.
Here's a reminder of the 2020 case that spurred widespread protests against police brutality and racism:
May 25, 2020: Floyd, 46, died after pleading for help as Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck to pin him – unarmed and handcuffed – to the ground. Floyd had been arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, police said.
May 26, 2020: It was announced that four Minneapolis police officers have been fired for their involvement in the death of Floyd.
May 27, 2020: MinnesotaGov. Tim Walz signed an executive order activating the Minnesota National Guard after protests and demonstrations erupted throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Also on May 27, 2020:Surveillance video from outside a Minneapolis restaurant was released and appears to contradict police claims that Floyd resisted arrest before an officer knelt on his neck.
May 28-29, 2020: Several buildings were damaged and the Minneapolis police department’s Third Precinct was set ablaze during protests.
May 29, 2020: Chauvin is arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, according to Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.
Here's why George Floyd's family says Chauvin's guilty pleas to federal charges is so important
The guilty plea to both federal charges represented the first time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had publicly admitted his role in George Floyd's death after he had pleaded not guilty to the state murder charges and exercised his right not to testify at trial in April.
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd told CNN in February that it was a feeling of accountability.
"To me, this is big, because a blue wall fell, and it never falls," he said. "It makes me feel better knowing that he is going be held accountable for what is going on."
Other family members said they believed Chauvin pleaded guilty only because he had no other choice.
"I'm still feeling the same pain (and) anger I felt in the beginning, because he could have did this last year, started this on that day," said Rodney Floyd, another one of Floyd's brothers. "So today is the same pain."
Terrence Floyd, another brother, said hearing the guilty plea "made me feel like, finally, you took accountability."
"When he was pleading guilty, I know he knows why," he said. "The fact still remains that he's actually going to be in prison and he's going to do time for what he did, so that's good enough for me."
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the state murder case against Chauvin, issued a statement on the importance of the guilty plea.
"Today, Derek Chauvin took responsibility and admitted his guilt in open court, under penalty of perjury, for depriving George Floyd and a boy, then just 14 years old, of their civil rights. This is important and historic. His admissions mark another important moment of accountability and another step on the road to justice," he said.
Ellison also thanked the US Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota and the Department of Justice for bringing the case.
"George Floyd's life mattered. That young man's life matters. Nobody is above the law, and nobody is beneath it. While Floyd's life is lost to his family and all of us, I hope Chauvin's change of plea will mark a new beginning for equal justice under the law, respectful treatment for every person in our society, and greater trust in our system of justice," Ellison said.
Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to two federal indictments. Here's what they say.
The two federal indictments, unsealed in May 2021, cover two separate incidents in which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on a person who was handcuffed and lying prone on their stomach. At Chauvin's state murder trial, medical experts testified that this position limits a person's ability to breathe in what's known as positional asphyxia.
In the first federal indictment, Chauvin pleaded guilty to two counts connected to George Floyd's death, including depriving Floyd of his right to be free from "unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer." As part of the plea agreement, he faces a sentence between 20 and 25 years.
The indictment also charges Chauvin and former officers Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane with deprivation of rights under color of law for allegedly failing to give Floyd medical aid, the indictment states. Thao and Kueng are also accused of failing to intervene in Chauvin's use of unreasonable force, according to the federal indictment.
Bystander video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while the 46-year-old, handcuffed and lying prone in the street, gasped for air, telling the officers, "I can't breathe."
In addition, he pleaded guilty in December to a second indictment which is related to a similar incident in September 2017 in which Chauvin knelt on a 14-year-old in Minneapolis. The indictment stated that Chauvin held the teenager by the throat, struck him in the head with a flashlight and held his knee on the neck and upper back of the teenager even after the teen was lying prone, handcuffed and unresisting.
Prosecutors asked a federal judge to sentence Chauvin to 25 years for violating civil rights
Federal prosecutors asked a federal judge in the District of Minnesota at the end of June to sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 25 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.
The US Attorney’s Office called the sentencing request, submitted on June 22, “reasonable and appropriate” given Chauvin’s offenses saying in the filing, “A 300-month sentence appropriately captures the seriousness of the defendant’s abuses and the lasting harms that he has inflicted on his victims, their families, and the larger community.” Prosecutors asked the 300-month sentence be followed by five years of supervised release.
Chauvin also pleaded guilty in December to a separate federal case in which he was accused of depriving the rights of a 14-year-old in Minneapolis in 2017 for allegedly kneeling on the back and neck of the handcuffed, non-resisting teenager.
The federal judge presiding over the case accepted Chauvin's plea deal last month.
Some context: Chauvin’s guilty plea came nearly 18 months after the former officer held his knee on Floyd's neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds while the 46-year-old Black man, handcuffed and lying prone in the street, gasped for air and told Chauvin and other officers, "I can't breathe." Floyd's death on May 25, 2020, sparked protests nationwide against police brutality and racial injustice.
Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on federal charges during a 3 p.m. ET hearing. Here are key things to know.
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, already jailed on state murder charges for his role in the death of George Floyd, will learn his federal sentence Thursday when he appears in a US District Court.
The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local time).
The footage from a Minneapolis street showed Chauvin impassively kneeling on the 46-year-old Black man's neck and back while he was handcuffed and lying prone in the street for more than 9 minutes, gasping for air and telling Minneapolis officers, "I can't breathe."
Under Minnesota law, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of his sentence, or 15 years -- and he will be eligible for supervised release for the remaining seven and a half years. He has appealed his conviction.
According to a court document filed by his attorney in late June, Chauvin spends most of his life in solitary confinement at a maximum-security state prison. Attorney Eric Nelson asks in the document, titled "Defendant's position regarding sentencing" to serve 20 years, minus time served in state prison, in a federal facility.
Prosecutors told the court in December they would request a federal sentence run at the same time as his state charges.