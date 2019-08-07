US reels after mass shootings
There's a Baby Trump balloon in Ohio waiting for the President's visit
President Trump is expected to land in Dayton, Ohio, around 10:35 a.m. ET today.
Protesters are waiting for him: A few hundred people have lined up neat the University of Dayton to rally against Trump.
There's also a "Baby Trump" balloon, which has made appearances at protests all over the country and the world. This time, the balloon has a message for the President: "Stop being a baby! Stand up to the NRA!"
Trump won't say whether he regrets using the term "invasion"
President Trump would not say whether he regrets using the term “invasion” to describe immigrants coming into the US illegally ahead of his trip to El Paso and Dayton to visit communities impacted by mass shootings over the weekend.
“I think that illegal immigration is a terrible thing for this country. I think you have to come in legally. Ideally, you have to come in through merit," Trump said when asked if he regrets using the term.
Why this matters: The same term is used in an online document by the El Paso gunman who is alleged to have killed 22 people over the weekend.
Trump says he'll work on background checks for guns, but not an assault weapons ban
President Trump says he will be working with Congress on legislation to address mass shootings in the US, starting with background checks and mental illness.
"I'm looking to do background checks. I think background checks are important," Trump said.
“I don’t want to put guns into the hands of… people with rage or hate,” the President went on. “We’ve made a lot of headway in the last three days,” he added.
Some context: Despite this claim, Trump has threatened a veto on a House-passed background checks bill that hasn't been taken up in the Senate. And he has previously voiced support for background checks — including during a freewheeling meeting with lawmakers in the Cabinet Room following the Parkland, Florida, shooting — only to back down.
And there is little to indicate Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who singularly holds power to take up legislation in the Senate, is willing to bring a background checks bill to the floor.
Trump also emphasized mental health, an issue that has appeared more appealing to Republicans.
“It’s a mental problem, and we’re going to be meeting with members of Congress,” President Trump said.
He added that he already has meetings scheduled, and the White House is dealing with leadership now.
“You have two sides that are very different on this issue,” Trump said. He said that he thinks the legislation will be “beyond anything that’s been done so far.”
But don’t expect that legislation to include a ban on assault rifles: “You have to have a political appetite in Congress, and so far, I have not seen that,” Trump said of a ban on assault weapons. “Making sure that mentally unstable, seriously ill people aren’t carrying guns… I’ve never seen the appetite as strong as it is now. I have not seen it with certain types of weapons.”
He said that he would “still bring it up,” and that he will be “convincing some people do things they don’t want to do, and that means people in Congress,” but he wouldn’t answer when asked if he personally supports a ban on assault rifles or weapons of war.
“I have a lot of influence with a lot of people, and I want to convince them to do the right thing,” he said.
El Paso residents left these messages for President Trump
Several powerful messages have been left for President Trump and Trump supporters at the El Paso Walmart memorial.
Take a look:
The following message was written in Spanish. It reads:
“Mr. Trump: No more acts of racism acts of hate acts of terrorism We are a “Hispanic” country and the hate towards “Mexicans” is not fair We are three girls American citizens Our parents are Mexican and we are afraid to go outside We hope you read this message.
God bless you
El Paso Strong"
Trump says he's trying to stay out of the politics of shootings — but brings up Dayton shooter's support of the left
President Trump on Wednesday brought up the Dayton shooter’s political views when asked what he says to critics of his rhetoric, adding that he’s trying to stay out of the “political fray” as it relates to the recent mass shootings over the weekend.
“My critics are political people. They’re trying to make points. In many cases, they’re running for President and they’re very low in the polls. A couple of them in particular very low in the polls. If you look at Dayton, that was a person who supported, I guess you would say, Bernie Sanders, I understood, Antifa, I understood, Elizabeth Warren, I understood -- had nothing to do with President Trump,” Trump said.
The President later noted that “nobody ever mentions that” the Dayton shooter supported left-leaning politicians. However, Trump said he doesn’t blame Warren or Sanders for the shooter’s affinity for their platforms.
Some context: A Twitter account that appears to belong to the Dayton gunman retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa, or anti-fascist, protesters. The account retweeted messages supporting Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.
But while the El Paso gunman posted a manifesto with a clear ideology that motivated his shooting that was tied to similar themes that the president has espoused, the Dayton shooter — based on what the FBI said on Tuesday — has not suggested a political motivation. The investigators described it as a fixation on violence and killing.
Trump on Wednesday also said that he’s “tried to stay out” of politically dividing aspects of the mass shooting which happened over the weekend, even though he went after Rep. Beto O'Rourke on Twitter hours beforehand.
Trump claimed he’d toned his rhetoric down.
“We have toned it down. We’ve been getting hit left and right from everybody … (including) a couple of people from Texas, political people from Texas that aren’t doing very well,” he said.
“I don’t think it works because I would like to stay out of the political fray,” he added.
Four patients remain hospitalized in Ohio this morning
Four patients remain hospitalized on Wednesday morning following Sunday's shooting in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio.
Three patients remain at Miami Valley Hospital North, according to Terrea Little, hospital spokesperson:
- One person is in serious condition
- One person is in fair condition
- One person is in stable condition
One additional patient remains at Kettering Hospital. That person is in fair condition, per hospital spokeswoman Elizabeth Long.
These are the 4 key political events to watch today
President Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to address the mass shootings in Texas and El Paso today, bringing the issues of guns and white supremacy in America to the forefront.
Here's a look at what we're watching today:
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Sen. Corey booker gives a speech on gun violence and the rising tide of hatred and white nationalism in America at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine people were shot and killed during a bible study in 2015.
- 10:35 a.m. ET: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were killed in a shooting in the Oregon District on Sunday.
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Iowa. He's expected to address white supremacy and President Trump.
- 3:45 p.m. ET: Trump and the first lady travel to El Paso, Texas. 22 people were killed on Saturday when a gunman, who is believed to have written a racist, anti-immigrant document, opened fire at a Walmart.