Some community members in El Paso and Dayton have expressed concern about President Trump's visits.

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman who grew up in El Paso, tweeted that Trump "has no place here." In Dayton, protesters gathered Tuesday at city hall to tell the mayor that Trump was not welcomed.

The mayor of each city have said they will meet with the President.

Here's what else they've said:

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she planned to met with Trump when he travels there Tuesday. But she previewed a pointed message for her face-to-face with the President. "His rhetoric has been painful for many in the community," Whaley said. She said his remarks from the White House on Monday "fell really short."

said he would meet with Trump to discuss his community’s specific needs in his capacity as mayor, adding that, “This is not a political visit,” Margo went on to say, “He is President of the United States. So in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso and hope that if we are expressing specifics that we can get him to come through for us.” Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she planned to met with Trump when he travels there Tuesday. But she previewed a pointed message for her face-to-face with the President. "His rhetoric has been painful for many in the community," Whaley said. She said his remarks from the White House on Monday “fell really short.”

The White House has downplayed any concerns about his visit.

“The President’s the president of all the people,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters Tuesday.