US reels after mass shootings
These are the 4 key political events to watch today
President Trump and 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are expected to address the mass shootings in Texas and El Paso today, bringing the issues of guns and white supremacy in America to the forefront.
Here's a look at what we're watching today:
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Sen. Corey booker gives a speech on gun violence and the rising tide of hatred and white nationalism in America at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine people were shot and killed during a bible study in 2015.
- 10:35 a.m. ET: President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit Dayton, Ohio, where nine people were killed in a shooting in the Oregon District on Sunday.
- 2:30 p.m. ET: Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Iowa. He's expected to address white supremacy and President Trump.
- 3:45 p.m. ET: Trump and the first lady travel to El Paso, Texas. 22 people were killed on Saturday when a gunman, who is believed to have written a racist, anti-immigrant document, opened fire at a Walmart.
Here's what the mayors of Dayton and El Paso have said about Trump coming to their cities
Some community members in El Paso and Dayton have expressed concern about President Trump's visits.
Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman who grew up in El Paso, tweeted that Trump "has no place here." In Dayton, protesters gathered Tuesday at city hall to tell the mayor that Trump was not welcomed.
The mayor of each city have said they will meet with the President.
Here's what else they've said:
- El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he would meet with Trump to discuss his community’s specific needs in his capacity as mayor, adding that, “This is not a political visit,” Margo went on to say, “He is President of the United States. So in that capacity, I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso and hope that if we are expressing specifics that we can get him to come through for us.”
- Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said she planned to met with Trump when he travels there Tuesday. But she previewed a pointed message for her face-to-face with the President. "His rhetoric has been painful for many in the community," Whaley said. She said his remarks from the White House on Monday “fell really short.”
The White House has downplayed any concerns about his visit.
“The President’s the president of all the people,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters Tuesday.
Cory Booker will give a speech on white nationalism this morning
Sen. Cory Booker this morning will deliver a speech on gun violence and the rising tide of hatred and white nationalism in America, according to excerpts provided by his campaign.
Booker’s event will be held at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where nine people were shot and killed during a bible study in 2015.
"The act of anti-Latino and anti-immigrant hatred we witnessed this weekend did not start with the hand that pulled the trigger. It did not begin when a single white supremacist got into his car to travel ten hours to kill as many human beings as he could," Booker is expected to say, according to excepts from his prepared remarks. "They were planted in fertile soil, because the contradictions that have shadowed this country since its founding remains a part of who we are."
Former Vice President Joe Biden will also give a speech on white supremacy later this afternoon in Iowa.
What to expect from Trump's visits to El Paso and Dayton today
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday –– two cities reeling from mass shootings that left dozens dead.
The White House has not finalized or announced his activities on the ground, but here's what you can expect during the visits:
- Trump is expected to meet with some members of the grieving communities and first responders, according to White House spokesman Hogan Gidley, who spoke with reporters today. "What he wants to do is go to these communities and grieve with them, pray with them, offer condolences and quite frankly, offer thank you and appreciation to those who are first responders and put their lives on the line and are able to take out the shooter so quickly," Gidley said.
- The President also wants to talk about potential solutions "on how we keep this from ever happening again," he said.
- Trump wants talk about unity. "He wants to have a conversation with them that it’s time to unity. That we can do something impactful and important working to prevent this from every happening again if we come together," Gidley said.