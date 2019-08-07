El Paso city officials call on Trump to condemn racism during his visit

City officials in El Paso, Texas, are calling on President Trump to condemn white supremacy and violence during his visit today.

Trump is currently on his way to El Paso from Dayton, Ohio, the site of another mass shooting. He is expected to meet with victims' families in Texas.

El Paso City Councilwoman Claudia Ordaz Perez and County Commissioner Vincent Perez said in a statement ahead of Trump's visit that the city is healing from "the worst terrorist attack in US history against Hispanics."

It continued to say if the President didn't call for an end to violence, he would be putting communities at "greater risk for racially-motivated attacks."

Here's what else the statement said: