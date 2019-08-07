Trump criticizes Ohio senator and Dayton mayor during El Paso visit

President Trump thanked first responders during a stop at El Paso's Emergency Operations Center tonight.

However, he quickly changed his tone and began to criticize Nan Whaley, the Democratic mayor of Dayton, Ohio, and the state's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.

"They shouldn’t be politicking today. I had it with Sherrod Brown. He and the mayor Nan Whaley they asked to go in, 'Could we possibly go in and make the tour with you.' I said, 'Yeah, let’s do it.' They couldn’t believe what they saw. And they said it to people. They’ve never seen anything like it. The entire hospital, no different than what we had in El Paso, the entire hospital, was, I mean everybody was so proud of the job they did. Because they did a great job," Trump said.

He then called them very dishonest, saying, "I get on Air Force One where they do have a lot of televisions, I turn on the television and there they are saying, 'Well, I don’t know if it was appropriate for the President to be here.'"

Some background: Earlier today, Trump, his press secretary and his director of social media accused Brown and Whaley of misrepresenting the reception the President received from shooting victims during his visit to a Dayton hospital.

Facts First: This is false. While both Brown and Whaley criticized Trump's past rhetoric, they were only complimentary about his visit to the hospital.

At a press conference following their joint hospital visit with Trump, Brown said Trump was "received well by the patients," was "comforting" and "did the right things." At the press conference and in an interview with CNN, Whaley said victims were "grateful" to see Trump and that he was "treated well by the victims, for sure."

Brown did call Trump and his past rhetoric "racist." Whaley called Trump's past rhetoric "divisive" and said it was good he did not visit the district where the shooting occurred because of local "anger" about him.

But neither of the two Democrats alleged that Trump was badly received at the hospital.