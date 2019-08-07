US reels after mass shootings
Trump criticizes Ohio senator and Dayton mayor during El Paso visit
President Trump thanked first responders during a stop at El Paso's Emergency Operations Center tonight.
However, he quickly changed his tone and began to criticize Nan Whaley, the Democratic mayor of Dayton, Ohio, and the state's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.
"They shouldn’t be politicking today. I had it with Sherrod Brown. He and the mayor Nan Whaley they asked to go in, 'Could we possibly go in and make the tour with you.' I said, 'Yeah, let’s do it.' They couldn’t believe what they saw. And they said it to people. They’ve never seen anything like it. The entire hospital, no different than what we had in El Paso, the entire hospital, was, I mean everybody was so proud of the job they did. Because they did a great job," Trump said.
He then called them very dishonest, saying, "I get on Air Force One where they do have a lot of televisions, I turn on the television and there they are saying, 'Well, I don’t know if it was appropriate for the President to be here.'"
Some background: Earlier today, Trump, his press secretary and his director of social media accused Brown and Whaley of misrepresenting the reception the President received from shooting victims during his visit to a Dayton hospital.
Facts First: This is false. While both Brown and Whaley criticized Trump's past rhetoric, they were only complimentary about his visit to the hospital.
At a press conference following their joint hospital visit with Trump, Brown said Trump was "received well by the patients," was "comforting" and "did the right things." At the press conference and in an interview with CNN, Whaley said victims were "grateful" to see Trump and that he was "treated well by the victims, for sure."
Brown did call Trump and his past rhetoric "racist." Whaley called Trump's past rhetoric "divisive" and said it was good he did not visit the district where the shooting occurred because of local "anger" about him.
But neither of the two Democrats alleged that Trump was badly received at the hospital.
Trump visits emergency operations center in El Paso
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are visiting an emergency operations center in El Paso. They plan to meet and thank law enforcement officials.
"Today, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will meet with and thank law enforcement personnel at the Emergency Operations Center in El Paso," the White House said.
Trump is expected to be accompanied by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton and El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and El Paso Chief of Police Greg Allen.
Mark Morgan, acting commissioner for US Customs and Border Protection, and John Bash, US attorney for the Western District of Texas, are also joining the President.
Cincinnati Bengals donate $75,000 to Dayton shooting victims
An Ohio football team is donating $75,000 to help families who were affected by the mass shooting in Dayton over the weekend.
The Cincinnati Bengals are partnering with the National Football League Foundation. The money will be donated to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, through the Dayton Foundation.
The Dayton Foundation will then work with local officials to allocate the money to families.
"Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend," Katie Blackburn, the team's executive vice president, said in a statement.
El Paso shooting suspect is being held in isolation, official says
The man who authorities say opened fire on a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, is being held in isolation at a detention facility, an official with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told CNN.
Shooting suspect Patrick Crusius is also on lockdown in a 7-by-11 foot cell at the El Paso County Detention Facility, the official said.
"The inmate is being held in a single cell, segregated from the other inmates in the facility," the official said. "This is common practice with an inmate who would be a danger if placed in general population."
Crusius is not on suicide watch, but is being monitored like any other inmate, according to the official.
The official declined to comment on whether the suspect has communicated to the jail staff, if he has asked for anything in particular, or if he’s asked to speak to anyone in particular. The official also declined to say if he had had visitors.
Some background: Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, has been charged with capital murder in the mass shooting that left 22 people dead and more than two dozen wounded, according to court records. He is being held without bond.
Trump arrives at El Paso hospital to meet with victims
President Trump and the first lady just arrived at a hospital in El Paso, Texas, to meet with medical professionals and victims from Saturday's mass shooting.
The emergency room at University Medical Center of El Paso received several victims from the shooting, which occurred at a Walmart.
The White House said the President will be accompanied by several hospitals executives during the visit.
Police are patrolling the streets outside the hospital amid possible protests. Many city officials are calling for the President to condemn racism and white supremacy during his visit.
Here's who is greeting Trump at the airport in El Paso
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump were greeted today in El Paso, Texas, by state and local officials.
Here's who was on hand to meet the Trumps:
- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
- Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas
- Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas
- El Paso Mayor Dee Margo
- The mayor's wife, Adair Margo
- Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection
Dallas Cowboys donate $50,000 to El Paso victims' fund
The Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation have donated $50,000 to El Paso Community Foundation Fund to help the victims affected by the Walmart shooting.
The NFL Foundation also plans to announce a $50,000 donation to El Paso later today.
“Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event,” Cowboys Executive Charlotte Jones Anderson said in a statement. “Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving.”