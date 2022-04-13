NYC mayor says authorities will catch Brooklyn subway shooting suspect and warns New Yorkers to be vigilant

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is confident that the person responsible for the Brooklyn subway shooting will be caught and prosecuted.
"We're going to catch this person. We're going to bring him to justice and hold him responsible for this horrific act on innocent people that are utilizing our subway system," Adams said.
Investigators have named a "person of interest" they believe rented a U-Haul van that has been connected to the shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park.
Frank James, 62, has not been named as a suspect. James has addresses in Wisconsin as well as Philadelphia, where the U-Haul was rented, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Tuesday.
"We're sensitive about what we release right now. We have a person of interest named, his face, where he resides, some of his actions, some of the weapons that he carried, but we are methodically releasing only the information that would never endanger the outcome of this case," Adams told CNN.
James has been linked to multiple rambling videos posted on a YouTube channel. Preliminary information indicated James mentioned homelessness, New York City, and Adams in online posts, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday, adding that as a result the city would increase the mayor's security.
CNN's John Berman asked the mayor: "Were there things posted by this person of interest that to you should have set off red flags?"
"I believe so. That will come out during the investigation," the mayor answered via a video interview. Adams tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.
He said social media companies should be more proactive about threatening postings.
The mayor warned New Yorkers to be vigilant as authorities continue their investigation.
"Any time you have an armed person who has intent to hurt innocent people, that is a threat. And that is why we are going to catch him, we're going to arrest him, if he's a person of interest now, and we're going to prosecute whoever's responsible for this crime. Yes, it is a threat. And we're telling New Yorkers we want you to be vigilant. If you see him, notify your authorities. But be extremely vigilant as you move around your day to day. We want this person apprehended," he said.
Adams also discussed implementing new technology that can detect guns in the subway system.
"We want to enhance our level of security, and that's why I'm talking about examining some of the technology out there," he said.