Authorities are now naming Frank James as a suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting
New York officials are now referring to Frank James as a suspect in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting.
NYPD spokesperson Lt. Thomas Antonetti told CNN the investigation has now allowed for him to be referred to as a suspect.
Police believe he is responsible for the shooting, Antonetti said.
Investigators previously named James a "person of interest," who they believe rented a U-Haul van that has been connected to the shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park.
James, 62, has addresses in Wisconsin as well as Philadelphia, where the U-Haul was rented, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
The U-Haul was recovered near the station and has been cleared by the NYPD's bomb squad, police said. The van will be transported to a forensic location where federal and local authorities can go through the vehicle in a controlled environment, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams told CNN this morning that "we're going to catch this person. We're going to bring him to justice and hold him responsible for this horrific act on innocent people."
Overall, 29 people were hospitalized in connection with the shooting with injuries that included gunshot wounds, smoke inhalation or from falling while trying to escape, officials said.
NYC mayor says authorities will catch Brooklyn subway shooting suspect and warns New Yorkers to be vigilant
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is confident that the person responsible for the Brooklyn subway shooting will be caught and prosecuted.
"We're going to catch this person. We're going to bring him to justice and hold him responsible for this horrific act on innocent people that are utilizing our subway system," Adams said.
Investigators have named a "person of interest" they believe rented a U-Haul van that has been connected to the shooting at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park.
Frank James, 62, has not been named as a suspect. James has addresses in Wisconsin as well as Philadelphia, where the U-Haul was rented, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Tuesday.
"We're sensitive about what we release right now. We have a person of interest named, his face, where he resides, some of his actions, some of the weapons that he carried, but we are methodically releasing only the information that would never endanger the outcome of this case," Adams told CNN.
James has been linked to multiple rambling videos posted on a YouTube channel. Preliminary information indicated James mentioned homelessness, New York City, and Adams in online posts, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Tuesday, adding that as a result the city would increase the mayor's security.
CNN's John Berman asked the mayor: "Were there things posted by this person of interest that to you should have set off red flags?"
"I believe so. That will come out during the investigation," the mayor answered via a video interview. Adams tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in the week.
He said social media companies should be more proactive about threatening postings.
The mayor warned New Yorkers to be vigilant as authorities continue their investigation.
"Any time you have an armed person who has intent to hurt innocent people, that is a threat. And that is why we are going to catch him, we're going to arrest him, if he's a person of interest now, and we're going to prosecute whoever's responsible for this crime. Yes, it is a threat. And we're telling New Yorkers we want you to be vigilant. If you see him, notify your authorities. But be extremely vigilant as you move around your day to day. We want this person apprehended," he said.
Adams also discussed implementing new technology that can detect guns in the subway system.
"We want to enhance our level of security, and that's why I'm talking about examining some of the technology out there," he said.
Frank James, the person of interest in the subway shooting, posted YouTube videos discussing mass shootings
Frank James, the man named by the New York City Police Department as a person of interest in the Brooklyn subway shooting, talked about violence and mass shootings in multiple rambling videos posted on YouTube, including one uploaded Monday in which he said he's thought about killing people who have presumably hurt him.
The NYPD named James a person of interest Tuesday because they believe he rented the U-Haul van, whose keys were found at the scene. Police are currently investigating whether he has any connection to the shooting, and have not named him as a suspect.
CNN has linked the YouTube videos to James because a screenshot from one of them is being used on a NYPD Crimestoppers flyer. Also, in one of the videos, he posts a city of New York ID card from a past educational training program.
In what appears to be his latest video, posted Monday, James talks about someone who engaged in violence and ended up in jail.
"I’ve been through a lot of s**t, where I can say I wanted to kill people. I wanted to watch people die right in front of my f**king face immediately. But I thought about the fact that, hey man, I don't want to go to no f**king prison."
Many of the videos that James uploaded included references to violence, including at a set group of people he believed had maligned him, in addition to broad societal and racial groups that he appeared to hate.
In another video posted last week, James, who is Black, rants about abuse in churches and racism in the workplace, using misogynistic and racist language. James repeatedly espoused hatred toward African Americans.
In another video posted last month to the same channel, James said that he had post-traumatic stress.
In that video, James said he left his home in Milwaukee on March 20. During the trip eastward, he said he was heading to the “danger zone.”
"You know, it's triggering a lot of negative thoughts of course," he said in the video. "I do have a severe case of post-traumatic stress."
More on the investigation: Preliminary information indicated James mentioned homelessness, New York City, and the city's new mayor, Eric Adams, in online posts, the NYPD commissioner said Tuesday, adding that as a result the city would increase the mayor's security.
Police released two photos of James in a news conference Tuesday night, including one that appeared to be a screengrab from a YouTube video he had posted.
The NYPD said keys belonging to a U-Haul that had been rented under his name in Philadelphia were found among the shooter's possessions at the shooting scene in Brooklyn.
Police were careful to refer to James only as a "person of interest" because of the link to the U-Haul rental, noting that they were not accusing him at this point of being the shooter.
The videos give insight into James’ path to the northeast. He arrived in Philadelphia March 25 after stops in Fort Wayne, Indiana; Pittsburgh; and Newark, New Jersey.
CNN has reached out to James — and his family — for comment, but has not received a response.
How the subway shooting unfolded
Just before 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, the New York City Fire Department received a report of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, according to FDNY. When first responders arrived, they found multiple gunshot victims throughout the subway station and others who were injured in the chaos.
The Manhattan-bound N train was pulling into the 36th Street station when the shooting began, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said in a news briefing Tuesday.
Sewell said a man in one of the train cars was wearing a gas mask when he opened a canister releasing smoke into the car and started shooting, leaving 10 commuters with gunshot wounds and several others injured.
Five of the 10 people shot were in critical but stable condition following the attack, and none of the injuries were life-threatening, authorities said. Six other people were injured due to smoke inhalation, shrapnel and the ensuing panic, FDNY First Deputy Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said.
Two law enforcement officials told CNN a gun was recovered in the subway station. Investigators have also recovered multiple high-capacity magazines from the scene, three law enforcement officials said.
Fireworks and gunpowder were also found, according to two law enforcement sources.
Investigators have named a "person of interest" they believe rented a U-Haul van that has been connected to the shooting.
Frank James, 62, has not been named as a suspect. James has addresses in Wisconsin as well as Philadelphia, where the U-Haul was rented, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.
The U-Haul was recovered near the station and has been cleared by the NYPD's bomb squad, police said. The van will be transported to a forensic location where federal and local authorities can go through the vehicle in a controlled environment, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.