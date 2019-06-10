Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot
Our live coverage has ended. Scroll through the posts below to read more about former Red Sox star David Ortiz or follow CNN.com.
David Ortiz is in stable condition, surgeon says
Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is in stable condition and has asked to see his family, according to Dr. Jose Abel Gonzalez, who assisted on his surgery.
Gonzalez said Ortiz suffered lesions to the liver, large intestine and small intestine from the gunshot.
"He finds himself in a good state of mind and is waiting to travel to Boston this afternoon to see his personal doctors and his wife," Gonzalez added.
In terms of recovery, Gonzalez said, "We hope it will be the shortest possible." He said he expects Ortiz to return to life "same as before" following recovery.
Ortiz's father Leo Ortiz also spoke at the news conference and thanked the medical team.
"On behalf of the Ortiz family, David Ortiz's work team, I want to thank the press but especially this medical team," he said.
Red Sox arrange air ambulance to transport Ortiz to Boston
The Boston Red Sox have arranged a medical air ambulance to transport their former star player David Ortiz to Boston from Santo Domingo later today, according to Sam Kennedy, the team's president and CEO.
Ortiz was shot at a club in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday,
There is no specific time for the arrival of the air ambulance, but the team expects it to be later today or tonight, the Red Sox president said.
Ortiz, whose condition is still serious, but stable enough to be transported, will be admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital upon arrival, Kennedy said.
Boston Bruins wish Ortiz a speedy recover: "He’s been a huge role model for a lot of people, especially out in Boston"
Players and coaches for the Boston Bruins are sending well wishes to former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz as he recovers from last night's shooting.
“I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Hopefully he’s back to health in a hurry," Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.
Bruins center Karson Kuhlman praised Ortiz as a "huge role model" for athletes everywhere — especially those in Boston.
“I saw that obviously, last night after the game, that’s terrible. I mean, he’s been a huge role model for a lot of people, especially out in Boston, but just in the sporting community as well, so it’s a tough thing to see," he said.
And Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask tweeted this:
The Bruins are currently playing in the Stanley Cup finals.
You might know David Ortiz as "Big Papi." Here's why.
When you say Big Papi, everyone knows exactly who you're talking about. Even fellow New England sports great Tom Brady doesn't have that kind of singular recognition.
There are a few theories as to how he got such an enduring moniker, but Ortiz himself told Stephen Colbert that it was because, well, he's not very good at remembering names.
"I meet so many people every day, it's hard for me to keep up with their names," he told "The Late Show" host in 2017. "So, I just 'Papi' people."
In other words, Ortiz just calls everyone "Papi," in keeping with a Dominican custom, he said.
People just started calling him "Papi" back, Ortiz said, and it stuck.
Ortiz's assistant: "It was not a robbery," and Red Sox star doesn't know the suspect
Former Red Sox star David Ortiz does not know the suspect who is in police custody and does not know why the suspect shot him, Ortiz's assistant Leo Lopez told CNN.
Lopez said he is confident "it was not a robbery." Lopez wouldn't speculate on a motive.
What we know about the suspect: Police identified Eddy Vladimir Féliz García as one of the suspect's involved in Ortiz's shooting on Sunday. Féliz García has a 2017 drug charge and lives in Las Caobas, West Santo Domingo, according to a National Police news statement.
Doctors removed parts of Ortiz's organs to stop internal bleeding
David Ortiz was "bleeding from his liver" and had portions of his organs removed after the shooting, according to Ortiz's assistant Leo Lopez.
During surgery last night, doctors told his family and assistant that they removed "portions of his intestines, colon and his gallbladder [was] taken out" to stop the bleeding, Lopez told CNN.
Lopez is at the Dominican Republic hospital with Ortiz's father and sisters, while the former ballplayer remains in intensive care, he said.
The family is waiting to speak to medical staff and hopes to move Ortiz to a hospital in the US as soon as doctors allow. Lopez said Ortiz's wife is in the US at this time.