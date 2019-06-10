David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is in stable condition and has asked to see his family, according to Dr. Jose Abel Gonzalez, who assisted on his surgery.

Gonzalez said Ortiz suffered lesions to the liver, large intestine and small intestine from the gunshot.

"When he opened his eyes, the first thing he asked for was to see his family," Gonzalez said during a news conference Monday at the Clinica Abel, the hospital where Ortiz has been treated.

"He finds himself in a good state of mind and is waiting to travel to Boston this afternoon to see his personal doctors and his wife," Gonzalez added.

In terms of recovery, Gonzalez said, "We hope it will be the shortest possible." He said he expects Ortiz to return to life "same as before" following recovery.

Ortiz's father Leo Ortiz also spoke at the news conference and thanked the medical team.

"On behalf of the Ortiz family, David Ortiz's work team, I want to thank the press but especially this medical team," he said.