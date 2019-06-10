Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz attends his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," is in stable condition after being shot in the back by a motorcyclist in the Dominican Republic.

Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting, Durán Mejia said. It's unclear whether those detained include the motorcyclist.

One of the suspects is being treated at a local hospital, the Dominican Health Service (SNS) said in a statement. The suspect, the statement said, was hit and attacked by bystanders immediately after Ortiz was shot.

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1997, according to MLB's website.