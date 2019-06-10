Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot
Police in the Dominican Republic are waiting to talk to Ortiz
National police have not formally interviewed David Ortiz, according to police spokesperson, Captain Luis Manuel Pimentel.
"He was pretty beat up," Captain Pimentel said to CNN.
Police are still going over the evidence and expect to speak to Ortiz soon but did not have a time frame, Pimentel said.
Boston Mayor to Ortiz: "Wishing you a full and quick recovery"
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has tweeted a message wishing former Red Sox star David Ortiz a "full and quick recovery."
Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," is in stable condition after being shot in the back by a motorcyclist in the Dominican Republic.
Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting, Durán Mejia said. It's unclear whether those detained include the motorcyclist.
One of the suspects is being treated at a local hospital, the Dominican Health Service (SNS) said in a statement. The suspect, the statement said, was hit and attacked by bystanders immediately after Ortiz was shot.
Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1997, according to MLB's website.