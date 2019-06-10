You might know David Ortiz as "Big Papi." Here's why.

David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox during the eighth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park on September 22, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

When you say Big Papi, everyone knows exactly who you're talking about. Even fellow New England sports great Tom Brady doesn't have that kind of singular recognition.

There are a few theories as to how he got such an enduring moniker, but Ortiz himself told Stephen Colbert that it was because, well, he's not very good at remembering names.

"I meet so many people every day, it's hard for me to keep up with their names," he told "The Late Show" host in 2017. "So, I just 'Papi' people."

In other words, Ortiz just calls everyone "Papi," in keeping with a Dominican custom, he said.

People just started calling him "Papi" back, Ortiz said, and it stuck.