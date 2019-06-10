Doctors removed parts of Ortiz's organs to stop internal bleeding 

David Ortiz was "bleeding from his liver" and had portions of his organs removed after the shooting, according to Ortiz's assistant Leo Lopez.

During surgery last night, doctors told his family and assistant that they removed "portions of his intestines, colon and his gallbladder [was] taken out" to stop the bleeding, Lopez told CNN.

Lopez is at the Dominican Republic hospital with Ortiz's father and sisters, while the former ballplayer remains in intensive care, he said.

The family is waiting to speak to medical staff and hopes to move Ortiz to a hospital in the US as soon as doctors allow. Lopez said Ortiz's wife is in the US at this time.