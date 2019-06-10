Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot
Doctors removed parts of Ortiz's organs to stop internal bleeding
David Ortiz was "bleeding from his liver" and had portions of his organs removed after the shooting, according to Ortiz's assistant Leo Lopez.
During surgery last night, doctors told his family and assistant that they removed "portions of his intestines, colon and his gallbladder [was] taken out" to stop the bleeding, Lopez told CNN.
Lopez is at the Dominican Republic hospital with Ortiz's father and sisters, while the former ballplayer remains in intensive care, he said.
The family is waiting to speak to medical staff and hopes to move Ortiz to a hospital in the US as soon as doctors allow. Lopez said Ortiz's wife is in the US at this time.
Obama wishes Ortiz a "speedy recovery"
Former US president Barack Obama just tweeted on how former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz's "spirit and resolve helped us all begin to heal from the Boston Marathon bombing."
Read Obama's tweet:
Tom Brady on Ortiz: "Papi defines Boston Strong"
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady just wished David Ortiz a speedy recovery on Twitter, tweeting "get well soon my friend."
One suspect is in custody and another is still at large, police said
Police have one person in custody for the shooting of MLB star David Ortiz, according to a Dominican Republic National Police press release.
The release, which is in Spanish, identified the suspect as Eddy Vladimir Féliz García. He was detained by a crowd, who beat him up and handed him over to the authorities, and was then transported to Doctor Dario Contreras hospital for his injuries. He is now in police custody.
What happened: Two men on a motorcycle approached Ortiz and fired a single shot around 10:30 p.m., the release said. Ortiz and a friend, host Jhoel Lopez, were injured. The suspects attempted to drive away but "fell to the pavement," the release said. The second suspect fled on foot and is still at large.
Police have the suspect's "Bajaj Platina" motorcycle and are investigating this and other evidence.
David Ortiz's friend posted a picture of them together hours before the shooting
Jhoel Lopez, a talk show host and a friend of David Ortiz, posted pictures and videos with Ortiz on social media hours before the shooting, Lopez’s wife confirmed to CNN.
Lopez was also shot last night.
He captioned the picture “Tu sabes que somos de calle 🎤🎥 🎶 Con el mío @davidortiz yaaaaaa,” which translates to "You know that we are from the streets.... with my David Ortiz, yaaa.”
Here's a look:
Former Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez to Ortiz: "Can't wait to hear your voice"
David Ortiz's former Red Sox teammate Pedro Martinez tweeted Sunday "I'm at peace knowing you out of danger" and "see you soon."
Surveillance video shows the moment Ortiz was shot
David Ortiz's agent, Fernando Cuza, confirmed the surveillance footage captured the moment Ortiz was shot last night.
"I've seen it, it's him," he said.
Ortiz is "the one who falls, he's slumped over and then falls" once he is shot in the back, Cuza said.
You can watch the footage in the video below: