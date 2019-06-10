Former Red Sox star David Ortiz shot
Breaking the "Curse of the Bambino": Why David Ortiz is so loved
David Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," was a first baseman and designated hitter who made his Major League Baseball debut in 1997 and played 20 seasons before retiring in 2016. While Ortiz's Major League career began with the Minnesota Twins, he was best known for his 14 seasons in Boston with the Red Sox.
Here are a few of reasons why "Big Papi" has such a legacy in Boston:
- 2004: He helped the Red Sox end the so-called "Curse of the Bambino" by winning the team's first World Series championship since 1918.
- 2007 and 2013: Was part of Red Sox title teams.
- 2013: He was named World Series MVP because of his impressive statistics. At 37 years old, Ortiz batted .688 in the series with two home runs, six RBIs and eight walks, finishing with a .760 on-base percentage.
Ortiz is also known for emerging as a champion for Boston after the Boston Marathon bombings that killed three people and wounded more than 200 others. The 2013 World Series win came just months after the tragedy, and Ortiz's emotional tribute the day after police captured bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev gained national attention.
"This jersey, that we wear today, it doesn't say 'Red Sox. 'It says 'Boston,'" Ortiz said, standing on the infield as the crowd cheered police officers who were on the field.
"This is our f***ing city. And nobody's going to dictate our freedom. Stay strong," he said.
In his 20 seasons in the majors, Ortiz hit 541 home runs and had a career batting average of .286. He will be eligible to be on the National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot at the end of 2021.
How the Red Sox and MLB reacted to the shooting news
Following the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz, the Boston team said it had offered his family "all available resources to aid in his recovery."
Here's the team's statement:
Major League Baseball also tweeted out this statement last night:
Police in the Dominican Republic are waiting to talk to Ortiz
National police have not formally interviewed David Ortiz, according to police spokesperson, Captain Luis Manuel Pimentel.
"He was pretty beat up," Captain Pimentel said to CNN.
Police are still going over the evidence and expect to speak to Ortiz soon but did not have a time frame, Pimentel said.
Boston Mayor to Ortiz: "Wishing you a full and quick recovery"
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has tweeted a message wishing former Red Sox star David Ortiz a "full and quick recovery."
David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic yesterday
Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting, Durán Mejia said. It's unclear whether those detained include the motorcyclist.
One of the suspects is being treated at a local hospital, the Dominican Health Service (SNS) said in a statement. The suspect, the statement said, was hit and attacked by bystanders immediately after Ortiz was shot.
Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1997, according to MLB's website.