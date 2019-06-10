How the Red Sox and MLB reacted to the shooting news

David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox in action against the St. Louis Cardinals during the 2013 World Series Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Following the shooting of former Red Sox star David Ortiz, the Boston team said it had offered his family "all available resources to aid in his recovery."

Ortiz is best known for his 14 seasons in Boston as the Red Sox's designated hitter.

Here's the team's statement:

"Late last night we were made aware of an incident involving David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic. David's family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region. David is being treated at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery. We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."

Major League Baseball also tweeted out this statement last night: