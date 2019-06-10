US
By Meg Wagner, Mike Hayes and Elise Hammond

Updated 10:30 a.m. ET, June 10, 2019
1 hr 18 min ago

Police in the Dominican Republic are waiting to talk to Ortiz

Journalists gather outside the clinic where David Ortiz was treated last night after being shot ERIKA SANTELICES/AFP/Getty Images

National police have not formally interviewed David Ortiz, according to police spokesperson, Captain Luis Manuel Pimentel.

"He was pretty beat up," Captain Pimentel said to CNN. 

Police are still going over the evidence and expect to speak to Ortiz soon but did not have a time frame, Pimentel said. 

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from surgery after being shot at a club in his native Dominican Republic on Sunday, according to police. 

1 hr 22 min ago

Boston Mayor to Ortiz: "Wishing you a full and quick recovery"

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has tweeted a message wishing former Red Sox star David Ortiz a "full and quick recovery."

1 hr 27 min ago

David Ortiz was shot in the Dominican Republic yesterday

From CNN's Anyi Lizardo and Amir Vera,

Former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz attends his jersey retirement ceremony in 2017. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," is in stable condition after being shot in the back by a motorcyclist in the Dominican Republic.

Multiple people have been detained in connection with the shooting, Durán Mejia said. It's unclear whether those detained include the motorcyclist.

One of the suspects is being treated at a local hospital, the Dominican Health Service (SNS) said in a statement. The suspect, the statement said, was hit and attacked by bystanders immediately after Ortiz was shot.

Ortiz was born in Santo Domingo and made his Major League Baseball debut in 1997, according to MLB's website.