NYPD expected to announce fate of officer in Eric Garner case
The NYPD commissioner has the final say on all officer discipline
About two weeks ago, an NYPD administrative judge officially recommended that Daniel Pantaleo be fired from the force. However, the final decision in this matter was always going to lie with Commissioner James O'Neill.
NYPD policy says that the final decision on department disciplinary matters lies with the police commissioner.
In his position as commissioner, O'Neill has the option of following the judge's recommendation or making a different determination on what — if any — discipline Pantaleo should face.
After an internal trial, Judge Rosemarie Maldonado found Pantaleo guilty of using a banned chokehold that led to a cascade of events that ended with Eric Garner's death, according to a source.
Despite her ruling on the use of a chokehold, Maldonado found that he was not guilty of restricting Garner's breathing. The second charge had more to do with intent, meaning there needed to be clear intent to prevent someone from breathing in order for the charge to stick. But since Pantaleo made other attempts to subdue Garner with NYPD-approved tactics before the chokehold, such as an arm bar, Maldonado ruled that it wasn't Pantaleo's goal to cut Garner's breathing, according to the source.
Pantaleo was suspended from the department pending O'Neill's decision, per department policy.
What you need to know about Eric Garner's death
Confronted by police trying to arrest him for allegedly selling illegal cigarettes, Eric Garner raised both hands in the air and, with passive defiance, told the New York police officers not to touch him.
Seconds later, a video shows the officer behind him grab the 350-pound man in a chokehold and pull him to the sidewalk, rolling him onto his stomach.
Here's what you need to know about the incident:
- What happened: As police were trying to arrest Garner, officer Daniel Pantaleo is accused of using a chokehold –– a tactic prohibited by NYPD. "I can't breathe! I can't breathe!" Garner said repeatedly. The video shows Garner lying on the ground motionless after the incident. He was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police said he suffered a heart attack and died en route to the hospital. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
- The officer: Pantaleo, who is seen on video choking Garner, was put on modified assignment and stripped of his shield and gun while the NYPD investigated the incident.
- A federal investigation: The Justice Department announced in July that it would not be pursuing federal charges against Pantaleo. The decision was apparently made by Attorney General William Barr himself, after the DOJ's Civil Rights Division favored an indictment while a competing faction in the New York office felt otherwise. This announcement came five years after Garner's death. The decision stemmed from concerns that prosecutors could not successfully prove the officer acted willfully, a senior Justice Department official said.
- An internal investigation: Pantaleo faced two charges: one for using a chokehold and the other for restricting the man's breathing. Earlier this month, an internal NYPD judge recommended he be fired.
- Five years of unrest: Garner's last words "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry in Black Lives Matter protests demanding police accountability for the deaths of unarmed black men. Most recently, protesters interrupted the democratic presidential debates –– yelling at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio who is a candidate.
- Mayor Bill de Blasio: The day after Garner died, de Blasio said, "This is a terrible tragedy that occurred yesterday. A terrible tragedy that no family should have to experience," said de Blasio, calling the video of the incident "very troubling." Since then, Garner's widow told CNN she met with him several times, but is disappointed he didn't do more.
NYPD Commissioner expected to announce decision in Pantaleo case
New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill is holding a 12:30 p.m. press conference where it is expected he will announce his final decision regarding officer Daniel Pantaleo’s future with the NYPD, according to multiple law enforcement officials.
Earlier this month, NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Trials Rosemarie Maldonado recommended Pantaleo should be terminated following his controversial involvement in the death of Eric Garner. The final decision is made by the police commissioner.