Brazilian Congress breached

Live

Hamlin honored in Week 18

Live

McCarthy elected speaker

Live Updates

NFL honors Damar Hamlin in final week of regular season

By Matt Meyer, Mike Hayes and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 4:30 p.m. ET, January 8, 2023
1 hr 59 min ago

Photos: Fans from both teams show support for Damar Hamlin in Orchard Park

It was quite a scene in Orchard Park, New York, Sunday morning.

Buffalo Bills fans are known for their raucous tailgate celebrations — and that festive spirit was still present Sunday as the city savored encouraging news about their hospitalized safety Damar Hamlin.

Tributes to the player were everywhere, including on the signs and vehicles of visiting New England Patriots fans. Here are some of the images captured before kickoff:

New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Damar Hamlin on Sunday, January 8. 
New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Damar Hamlin on Sunday, January 8.  (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Fans hold signs spelling out Hamlin’s name on Sunday.
Fans hold signs spelling out Hamlin’s name on Sunday. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A woman has the number three painted on her face at the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.
A woman has the number three painted on her face at the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Tailgaters set a number three balloon near Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
Tailgaters set a number three balloon near Highmark Stadium on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
A young fan draws Hamlin’s number on a car window in a tailgating area on Sunday.
A young fan draws Hamlin’s number on a car window in a tailgating area on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Fans hold signs in support of Hamlin ahead of the Bills game on Sunday.
Fans hold signs in support of Hamlin ahead of the Bills game on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

2 hr 43 min ago

Pregame tribute held in Cincinnati, the site of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Prior to the start of Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, a stadium ceremony honored Bills player Damar Hamlin and the medical staff that saved his life.

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, was the site of Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

On Sunday, the stadium’s public address announcer Nick Wiget read the following statement:

“Throughout this week, our prayers were answered for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. As he continues his recovery, we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The Bengals ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar and cheer and applaud him, his family and our first responders. Let’s hear it for them!”

The fans in Cincinnati, many with signs supporting Hamlin, cheered loudly. The television broadcast also showed Bengals coach Zac Taylor wearing a “Love for Damar” hoodie during the tribute.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the play where Hamlin was injured, wore a “Love for Damar” t-shirt during pregame warmups.

1 hr 31 min ago

Unbelievable! The Buffalo Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines runs in a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines runs in a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Buffalo Bills, who spent the week worrying for the health of safety Damar Hamlin, returned the opening kickoff of their game for a 96-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Hamlin, watching from the hospital, tweeted, “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

An emotional crowd in Orchard Park, New York, burst into cheers and hugs as Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen celebrated on the sideline.

According to the CBS broadcast, the opening kickoff return for a touchdown was the team's first in 18 years. What a return to action!

The Bills tweeted a clip of the touchdown with one word: "CHILLS."

CNN's David Close contributed to this report.

3 hr 16 min ago

Damar Hamlin shares picture from hospital bed ahead of kickoff

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Ahead of the Buffalo Bills kickoff with the New England Patriots, Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweeted a picture of him watching the game from his hospital bed at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 hr 15 min ago

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweets support for Buffalo Bills

From CNN’s Kiely Westhoff

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted her support for the Buffalo Bills as the team's game against the New England Patriots got underway at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

“Over the last year, Buffalo has been through the unimaginable. As we come together today to cheer on our @BuffaloBills, we show the world the resiliency of the Buffalo spirit. ❤️💙,” Hochul wrote. 

The governor was expected to attend Sunday’s game.

2 hr 2 min ago

An emotional Bills team has taken the field. The NFL's early games are underway

Buffalo Bills players kneel ahead of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills players kneel ahead of their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Buffalo Bills players are back on the gridiron in front of a roaring home crowd, marking their return after safety Damar Hamlin's collapse during Monday Night Football.

In addition to the Bills clash with the New England Patriots, the Cincinnati Bengals are playing for the first time since they witnessed Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the opposing sideline of the Monday matchup.

Here are the other games underway in the NFL's early window. All of them will feature tributes to Hamlin:

  • Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
  • New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (Dolphins clinch playoffs with Patriots loss)
  • Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (Steelers clinch playoffs with win and Patriots loss and Dolphins loss)
  • Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
  • Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
  • Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
2 hr 16 min ago

Buffalo Bills to honor Hamlin and medical workers in customized home tribute, sources say

From CNN's Coy Wire

The Buffalo Bills medical team waves to cheering fans on Sunday, January 8.
The Buffalo Bills medical team waves to cheering fans on Sunday, January 8. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Buffalo Bills are set to honor Damar Hamlin and the medical workers involved in saving his life with a customized home tribute Sunday, a source told CNN's Coy Wire.

The pregame tribute at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, will especially highlight the members of the Bills training staff who immediately jumped into action after Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday.

That includes assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, credited by Buffalo Bills head coach for saving Damar Hamlin’s life after he performed CPR on the field.

According to an update from the Bills Saturday, Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

4 hr 7 min ago

Watch: Hamlin patches get stitched on to Bills jerseys for today's game

A patch showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seen on a Bills jersey on Sunday, January 8.
A patch showing support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seen on a Bills jersey on Sunday, January 8. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

The Buffalo Bills will take the field for the first time Sunday since safety Damar Hamlin's collapse during Monday Night Football.

While their teammate remains hospitalized, the Bills players will have Hamlin with them in spirit.

The Bills team account shared a video of special patches with Hamlin's No. 3 getting stitched onto player uniforms for the game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. ET:

2 hr 49 min ago

Here's what happened in the NFL's two games Saturday

The NFL's final slate of games this regular season kicked off Saturday with two AFC faceoffs.

The games marked the league's return to action for the first time since Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's hospitalization, and featured tributes to the player on and off the field. The contests also had major implications for the NFL playoffs.

Chiefs vs Raiders:

Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders players paid tribute to Hamlin, wearing shirts and hoodies of the 24-year-old ahead of their Week 18 matchup at Allegiant Stadium in Nevada.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams were among the players to pay tribute to Hamlin.

Before the game, the public address announcer read a statement of support for Hamlin and received a roar from the crowd.

NFL playoff picture: The Chiefs cruised past the Raiders 31-13, clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC conference.

Kansas City will have a first-round bye in the playoffs and can secure the AFC Championship at home if the Buffalo Bills lose to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

If the Bills win against the Patriots and make it to the AFC championship game along with the Chiefs, the game will be played at a neutral site.

Jaguars vs Titans:

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans held a moment of prayer for Hamlin prior to kickoff Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. Players from both teams came together and joined arms at midfield while taking a knee in a show of support for Hamlin.

The stadium announcer read a similar PA address to that read at the Chiefs-Raiders game.

The Jaguars also posted video of their field crew highlighting the number 3 on their field in a tribute to Hamlin's jersey number. You'll see that gesture taken at stadiums across the league Sunday.

NFL playoff picture: The Jaguars beat the Titans 20-16 in this "win-and-in" contest, meaning they clinched the AFC South division and a spot in the playoffs.

The game turned on a dramatic fourth-quarter fumble recovery for a touchdown, with Jags star defender Josh Allen scooping up a bounding ball and returning it for the score.

This marks the Jaguars' first playoff appearance since 2017.

With the loss, the Titans' once strong playoff hopes have now completely diminished. The team suffered seven straight losses to end the regular season. 