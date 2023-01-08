US
Brazilian Congress breached

Hamlin honored in Week 18

NFL honors Damar Hamlin in final week of regular season

By Matt Meyer, Mike Hayes and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN

Updated 5:50 p.m. ET, January 8, 2023
1 hr 19 min ago

Bills quarterback Josh Allen tears up while reflecting on dramatic opening touchdown

From CNN's David Close

Josh Allen walks off the field after defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Josh Allen walks off the field after defeating the New England Patriots on Sunday. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

When asked where the Nyheim Hines’ opening kickoff touchdown ranks in Josh Allen’s football memories, the Bills quarterback said: “I can’t remember a play that touched me like that, I don’t think, in my life. So, it's probably number one."

“I was just told,” Allen continued, with tears welling in his eyes, “it’s been three years and three months since the last (Bills) kickoff return. Pretty cool.”

Allen's hospitalized teammate Damar Hamlin, who the NFL world rallied around this week, wears No. 3. 

Hines’ opening kickoff return for a 96-yard touchdown was also the team's first to open a game in 18 years. He told reporters after the game that the play "was way bigger than me."

"I'm speechless," Hines said. "I'm so thankful it was me to bring that juice, but it was way bigger than me, and that's what I always thought about. And that was what I felt all day. That it was bigger than me, bigger than those 10 guys who did a great job blocking for me." 

Another powerful moment from the game: Bills wide receiver John Brown gave Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington a game ball after his touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Brown caught a 42-yard pass from Josh Allen, putting the Bills ahead 28-17. The receiver found Kellington on the sideline and gave the ball to him.

Just seconds after Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest on Monday, medical personnel swarmed to his aid. The quick response has been widely credited for the player’s steps toward recovery.

Kellington has been praised by Bills head coach Sean McDermott for “saving Damar’s life.” He was the trainer who gave Hamlin CPR.

2 hr 24 min ago

"We all won," Hamlin tweets after Bills victory, announcing new fundraiser for first responders

From CNN's Adrienne Broaddus in Cincinnati

Damar Hamlin announced on Twitter that he is selling shirts with the message, "Did we win?" — a reference to one of the first questions he scribbled to doctors and family members when he awoke at the hospital.

"We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday, moments after the Bills victory became official. "I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. "

2 hr 36 min ago

The NFL's late window of games is about to begin

After a thrilling opening slate of games Sunday that featured an emotional Buffalo Bills victory and tributes across the league to hospitalized safety Damar Hamlin, the next round of NFL action is about to get started.

Here's what's on tap:

  • Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Cowboys clinch NFC #1 seed with win and Eagles loss and 49ers loss or tie)
  • Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (49ers clinch NFC #1 seed with win and Eagles loss)
  • Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (Seahawks could clinch playoffs with win, but would need many other variables to fall their way)
  • New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles (Eagles clinch NFC #1 seed with win or tie)
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
2 hr 27 min ago

The Bills win in their emotional return to the field

John Brown celebrates with Bills fans after catching a touchdown pass on Sunday.
John Brown celebrates with Bills fans after catching a touchdown pass on Sunday. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Playing in front of a roaring home crowd in Orchard Park, New York, and buoyed by hopeful news about their hospitalized teammate Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills seemed destined for victory Sunday.

They did not disappoint, earning a decisive 35-23 victory in a high-scoring game against the New England Patriots.

The game featured two kickoff return touchdowns from Bills returner Nyheim Hines and thrilled play-by-play reaction on Twitter from Hamlin, who was watching from his hospital bed.

Fans hold signs in support of Damar Hamlin on Sunday.
Fans hold signs in support of Damar Hamlin on Sunday. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

3 hr 3 min ago

Nyheim Hines does it again! Bills player returns a second kickoff for a touchdown against Patriots

From CNN's David Close

Down 17-14 in the 3rd quarter, Buffalo Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines ran his second kickoff back for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. His second half score went for 101 yards.

Injured Damar Hamlin tweeted from the hospital, “HINES FREE.”

 

Hines’ opening kickoff return for a 96-yard TD to start the game was the first for the team to start a game in 18 years. According to the Bills, Hines’ first return touchdown was also the team’s first overall in three years and three months. The Bills tweeted, “Meant to be,” as Hamlin wears jersey No. 3.

The Bills now lead the Patriots 28-17 in the third quarter. 

4 hr 22 min ago

Photos: Fans from both teams show support for Damar Hamlin in Orchard Park

It was quite a scene in Orchard Park, New York, Sunday morning.

Buffalo Bills fans are known for their raucous tailgate celebrations — and that festive spirit was still present Sunday as the city savored encouraging news about their hospitalized safety Damar Hamlin.

Tributes to the player were everywhere, including on the signs and vehicles of visiting New England Patriots fans. Here are some of the images captured before kickoff:

New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Damar Hamlin on Sunday, January 8. 
New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Damar Hamlin on Sunday, January 8.  (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Fans hold signs spelling out Hamlin’s name on Sunday.
Fans hold signs spelling out Hamlin's name on Sunday. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
A woman has the number three painted on her face at the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.
A woman has the number three painted on her face at the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Tailgaters set a number three balloon near Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
Tailgaters set a number three balloon near Highmark Stadium on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
A young fan draws Hamlin’s number on a car window in a tailgating area on Sunday.
A young fan draws Hamlin's number on a car window in a tailgating area on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)
Fans hold signs in support of Hamlin ahead of the Bills game on Sunday.
Fans hold signs in support of Hamlin ahead of the Bills game on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

5 hr 6 min ago

Pregame tribute held in Cincinnati, the site of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

From CNN's Kevin Dotson

Prior to the start of Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, a stadium ceremony honored Bills player Damar Hamlin and the medical staff that saved his life.

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, was the site of Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest Monday night.

On Sunday, the stadium’s public address announcer Nick Wiget read the following statement:

“Throughout this week, our prayers were answered for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. As he continues his recovery, we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care. The Bengals ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar and cheer and applaud him, his family and our first responders. Let’s hear it for them!”

The fans in Cincinnati, many with signs supporting Hamlin, cheered loudly. The television broadcast also showed Bengals coach Zac Taylor wearing a “Love for Damar” hoodie during the tribute.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the play where Hamlin was injured, wore a “Love for Damar” t-shirt during pregame warmups.

3 hr 54 min ago

Unbelievable! The Buffalo Bills returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown

Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines runs in a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines runs in a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. (Adrian Kraus/AP)

The Buffalo Bills, who spent the week worrying for the health of safety Damar Hamlin, returned the opening kickoff of their game for a 96-yard touchdown against the New England Patriots.

Hamlin, watching from the hospital, tweeted, “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

An emotional crowd in Orchard Park, New York, burst into cheers and hugs as Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen celebrated on the sideline.

According to the CBS broadcast, the opening kickoff return for a touchdown was the team's first in 18 years. What a return to action!

The Bills tweeted a clip of the touchdown with one word: "CHILLS."

CNN's David Close contributed to this report.

5 hr 39 min ago

Damar Hamlin shares picture from hospital bed ahead of kickoff

From CNN's Chuck Johnston

Ahead of the Buffalo Bills kickoff with the New England Patriots, Bills safety Damar Hamlin tweeted a picture of him watching the game from his hospital bed at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, Ohio.