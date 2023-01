Down 17-14 in the 3rd quarter, Buffalo Bills kick returner Nyheim Hines ran his second kickoff back for a touchdown against the New England Patriots on Sunday. His second half score went for 101 yards.

Injured Damar Hamlin tweeted from the hospital, “HINES FREE.”

Hines’ opening kickoff return for a 96-yard TD to start the game was the first for the team to start a game in 18 years. According to the Bills, Hines’ first return touchdown was also the team’s first overall in three years and three months. The Bills tweeted, “Meant to be,” as Hamlin wears jersey No. 3.

The Bills now lead the Patriots 28-17 in the third quarter.