Damar Hamlin released from the hospital, doctors say
Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo, New York, according to his doctors at the UC Health.
Dr. William Knight IV said he traveled with him to the airport Monday morning.
Knight said Hamlin will be observed and monitored make sure the flight did change his condition or lung function. The doctor said he talked to Hamlin's care team in Buffalo “and I can confirm that he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”
During his stay in the hospital, Knight said Hamlin met “a number of key milestones” in his recovery, saying that the NFL star was up and walking, doing physical and occupational therapy.
16 min ago
NOW: Doctors give update on Damar Hamlin's conditon
Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center are giving an update on the condition of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.
Hamlin has been in the hospital since Jan. 2 when he suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Doctors say Hamlin's condition "continued to improve through the weekend," in a statement ahead of the scheduled update. He is expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days, a source told CNN.
On Saturday, the Bills tweeted that Hamlin continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent, but he was still in critical condition, citing his doctors. But on Sunday, the NFL star posted a photo of himself on social media that shows him sitting up in his hospital bed and making a heart sign with his hands while wearing a number 3 hat and a “Love for Damar” shirt.
CNN's Nouran Salahieh and Coy Wire contributed reporting to this post.
24 min ago
Mayor says Bills represent the Buffalo spirit as team clinches victory after Hamlin's collapse
From CNN’s Hannah Sarisohn
Damar Hamlin’s recovery is a needed triumph for the city of Buffalo, New York, which is overcoming a challenging year after a mass shooting and deadly snowstorm, Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday as the Buffalo Bills clinched their first win since Hamlin’s collapse on the field in Cincinnati.
“It’s a very challenging year for the city of Buffalo, a lot of tragedy in our city,” Brown told CNN after the game. “We thought it was going to be more tragedy heaped on our city."
Brown said Hamlin’s recovery is lifting the collective spirits of the community.
“Damar’s spirit itself, how he has handled this, adversity, how positive he has been and his recovery that seems almost miraculous from where he was, it is just tremendous,” Brown said. “It’s a source of inspiration not only for the Buffalo community, but I think for the entire nation.”
Brown said the team is inspired by Hamlin as well, noting the record-breaking touchdown which started the game.
“We absolutely love the Bills in Buffalo and Western New York. They really represent the Buffalo spirit,” Brown said. “They’re tough, they’re hard-nosed. They never give up. Sometimes they’re down, sometimes they’re up, they’re never out of it.”
“And that is like Buffalo,” Brown said. “That’s the Buffalo story."
56 min ago
Bills players paid tribute to Hamlin at Sunday's home game
As the Buffalo Bills took the field for the first time Sunday since safety Damar Hamlin's collapse during Monday Night Football, the night was filled with tributes to the NFL star and the medical personnel who helped him.
While Hamlin remains hospitalized, the Bills players said they had him with them in spirit throughout the game.
Ahead of the game, the Bills team account shared a video of special patches with Hamlin's No. 3 getting stitched onto player uniforms for the game. As players arrived, they wore t-shirts and sweatshirts with Hamlin's number on them.
After the Bills clinched the victory, several of Hamlin's teammates had touching tributes to him, tweeted on the Bills' official team account.
"On to the playoffs — we did it for 3,” Tre'Davious White said, pointing to Hamlin’s number on his jersey and his hat. “We represent for you.”
Coming back into the locker room, players held up the number 3, making clear the win was for Hamlin.
Following the win, Hamlin posted photos of a T-shirt that the sale proceeds will go to first responders and the UC Trauma Center.
The shirts are printed with the message, "Did we win?" — a reference to one of the first questions he scribbled to doctors and family members when he awoke at the hospital.
"We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday, moments after the Bills victory became official. "I want to give back an ounce of the love y'all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center."
1 hr 17 min ago
What we know so far about Damar Hamlin's recovery
From CNN staff
The past several days brought hopeful news about the recovery of hospitalized NFL player Damar Hamlin, who is no longer relying on a breathing tube, according to his medical team.
A source tells CNN’s Coy Wire that Hamlin has shown continued progress and is expecting to be released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in the coming days.
Once Hamlin is discharged from the hospital, he will immediately return to Buffalo, New York.
Here's what we've learned about the health of the Buffalo Bills safety, who remains in treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center:
Hamlin is breathing on his own: The Bills said in a tweet that Hamlin's breathing tube was removed late Thursday or early Friday. His doctors have said breathing on his own without a ventilator is a critical step. On Saturday, the team said Hamlin was making "continued progress" and his "neurological function is excellent."
A long road ahead: Though Hamlin's medical team has called his recovery "remarkable" so far, they've also cautioned that there are many phases of treatment ahead. The Bills said Saturday that he "remains in critical condition."
The cause of his cardiac arrest is not yet clear: Hamlin's doctors said tests are still underway to determine what caused the medical emergency and that there are no "definitive answers" at this time. Here's what to know about the differences between cardiac arrest, heart attack and heart failure.
Family and team staff stayed with Hamlin: Bills general manager Brandon Beane remained in Cincinnati until Tuesday night with Hamlin, and he said an assistant athletic trainer was still at the medical center as of Friday. Beane had powerful words in praise of the safety's parents, who he said left him "in awe" with their strength.