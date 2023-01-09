University of Cincinnati Health Physicians provide an update on Damar Hamlin on January 9. (UC Health)

Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and is back in Buffalo, New York, according to his doctors at the UC Health.

Dr. William Knight IV said he traveled with him to the airport Monday morning.

Knight said Hamlin will be observed and monitored make sure the flight did change his condition or lung function. The doctor said he talked to Hamlin's care team in Buffalo “and I can confirm that he is doing well and this is the beginning of the next stage of his recovery.”

During his stay in the hospital, Knight said Hamlin met “a number of key milestones” in his recovery, saying that the NFL star was up and walking, doing physical and occupational therapy.