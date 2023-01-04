Former NFL tight end Benjamin Watson told CNN that all professional players understand the sport is inherently dangerous.
“One thing you learn very early in football is that football is a 100% injury sport,” the 16-year NFL veteran said Tuesday.
He added that what happened to Damar Hamlin isn't considered "probable," but "we understand that these things happen when you have high-speed collisions with world class athletes."
“I think what you saw was just the reaction of players when their brother went down, somebody they’ve ate meals with and they’ve bled with and they’ve gone through training camp with and somebody that you truly get to know and get to love," he said.