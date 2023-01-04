Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins expressed gratitude for the NFL's decision to postpone Monday night’s game following teammate Damar Hamlin's collapse.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field mid-game in Cincinnati. The game was suspended with nearly six minutes left in the first quarter and later was officially postponed — an unusual move for a league that often resumes play even after severe injuries.

Dawkins told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday that he's "truly blessed" players weren't forced to keep playing.

"The fact that we did not have to go back out there on that field and play just shows that there is care, and that’s all we can ever ask for is that we get treated as people," Dawkins said.

"Because most people just treat us as athletes, and as superstars, and some people like celebrities, but in that moment they treated us like people. And being treated as a person that is cared for, it’s a beautiful feeling. And I’m thankful that I was treated as a person and so was the rest of my teammates because at the end of the day, we are people. And we have feelings, we have emotions, we cry, we hurt. And we have families, and they hurt and they cry. We’re individuals that are imperfect and the world wants us to be perfect, and I’m thankful that the NFL has definitely put us first.”

While wearing a hat emblazoned with the name of Hamlin’s clothing company and charitable toy drive, "Chasing M's," Dawkins described his teammate as a fighter.

"And he’s fighting, and he’s going to keep fighting," he added. "And we know our teammate, and he is one of the strongest guys, so he’s going to keep fighting and he’s going to make it. And he’s just going to keep pushing and keep pushing because that’s what we’re all built for and that’s what he’s been built for."