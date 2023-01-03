US
NFL star Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing mid-game

By Jessie Yeung, CNN

Updated 10:24 p.m. ET, January 2, 2023
3 min ago

NFL's statement on Hamlin's collapse during game

Players react as teammate Damar Hamlin is examined.
The Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game was postponed after Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement late Monday.

According to the NFL:

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game."
9 min ago

Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter

From CNN's Homero De la Fuente

Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night after making a tackle in the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin fell on his back just moments after getting up from an open field tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Hamlin is examined on the field.
Hamlin is examined on the field. (Jeff Dean/AP)

After being administered CPR on the field, Hamlin was driven out of the stadium in an ambulance, according to the ESPN broadcast.

The game was suspended at 5:58 of the first quarter after coaches from both teams met on the field.

The game was then suspended by the NFL.

CNN has reached out to the NFL and the Bills for comment on the situation.