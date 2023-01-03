Damar Hamlin's collapse highlights longstanding debate on player safety in football

Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals players react to an injury sustained by safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the first quarter of an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday. (Kevin Sabitus/AP)

Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field Monday night has turned the spotlight to the long-debated issue of safety in football, which had been heightened following other recent incidents.

"I think it's possible to make the game safer, but it's tough to make it completely safe. It can be a violent, brutal game," said neurosurgeon and CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta following Hamlin's collapse.

Other incidents this season have notably involved Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who landed in the NFL’s concussion protocol twice within several months.

The 24-year-old was first diagnosed with a concussion in September after being sacked in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It came just days after he suffered an apparent head injury and was later allowed to continue playing in a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25.

His second concussion came on Dec. 25 against the Green Bay Packers.

Over the years, participation in football has declined slightly as research has shown that chronic sports-related exposure to head impacts can cause microstructural damage and alter or impair some brain activity.

However, CNN Sports Correspondent and former NFL player Coy Wire said the Monday night incident — and postponement of the game — showed "there is progress being made."