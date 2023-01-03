Former NFL star Donté Stallworth says he'd never seen CPR administered on the field

Former NFL player Donté Stallworth said he became concerned about Damar Hamlin’s collapse when he saw the player receiving CPR on the field.

“When I saw Damar fall back to the ground after standing up for a couple seconds, I just knew that it was something wrong,” Stallworth told CNN’s Laura Coates on Monday night.

Hamlin, who plays safety for the Buffalo Bills, collapsed Monday night seconds after an open field tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

Stallworth was watching the game live at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati when Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter. Stallworth said he grew even more concerned when he heard an announcement saying CPR was being administered.

“Have never seen anyone have CPR administered to them on the practice field or the game field,” Stallworth said, adding that he played in the NFL for 10 years.

Stallworth added it’s devastating that Hamlin collapsed, noting he saw players crying as some of them surrounded the Bills safety.